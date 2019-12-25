Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Since 1998, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has had one tradition — playing in the Kaposia Classic.
It was once, and still may be considered, one of the best holiday tournaments in the state, drawing some of the best Class A and Class AA teams of the Metro Area.
That tradition continues today when the Bluejackets travel south to take on South St. Paul in a 7 p.m., contest at Doug Woog Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke has been a part of a lot of those tournaments. He likes the atmosphere the tourney presents.
“We always open with South St. Paul,” Hyduke said. “We agreed to that. It’s fun. It’s two good Class A programs, so we’re going against a good South St. Paul team. They’re in the top 10 right now, so it’s a good opening game.
“It was the premiere tournament in its inception, and they do a beautiful job. They don’t treat us generically, they treat us as something special, with what they do for the kids, the light show. It’s so well run. It’s been a special experience over the years.”
Hyduke also likes the fact that the Bluejackets always open with the Packers. That’s a traditional thing, too.
“We’ve had a great relationship with them over the years,” Hyduke said. “They’ve been a southern power, and we’ve been a northern power over the years. It’s a fun game to go against each other.
“We’ve both won and lost down there, so you look forward to it.”
Hyduke is looking forward to playing in Doug Woog Arena. Woog, who was a South St. Paul native, passed away Dec. 14. There’s a little more meaning this time around.
“Doug is one of those legends in Minnesota hockey,” Hyduke said. “They’re proud of him being a South St. Paul person. To name that arena after him was nice. They have a nice complex there.
“They had just remodeled it, too. It’s a great place to play. To honor a great individual like Woog is nice.”
Hibbing/Chisholm enters the tournament on a two-game winning streak, a 3-0 win over Duluth and a 6-5 shootout victory over Moose Lake-Willow River.
“We tightened things up defensively against Duluth, so we’re hoping to continue our improvements,” Hyduke said. “We’re seeing improvements in our game, but the whole year is a process of continuing to get better.
“Against South St. Paul, they’re a good team. We’ll have to play great defense if we want to compete today.”
Over the years, Hyduke has used this tournament the season’s turning point. That won’t change this season.
“We do our player evaluations while we’re down there, and it’s the stretch run when you come back from this tournament,” Hyduke said. “We look at things differently and when we get done, we start putting the final pieces together for that run.
“This tournament, as far as the time of year goes, is perfect. It leaves about one month left of our season before playoffs. It’s an important cog in our year. We’ll hope to come back from this tournament playing some of our best hockey.”
