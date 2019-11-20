Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It’s only four games into the season, but Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke is learning a lot about his team.
The Bluejackets are 1-3, but not due to a lack of effort.
A change here and a change there, and that record could be reversed.
But one problem exists, Hibbing/Chisholm hasn’t had much practice time to correct those issues.
The Bluejackets will play six games in 11 days, and it’s hard to make changes on the fly.
That will be the case again today when Hibbing/Chisholm travels to Duluth to take on Duluth Marshall, beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Mars-Lakeview Arena.
There’s been a lot of positives through those first four games.
“What I’ve liked is I have seen some growth in many of the areas that we’re working on,” Hyduke said. “What I’m not happy with is where we are as far as our record for the season.
“Certain aspects of our game we’re having success at, but we still need to improve our defensive play and our intensity. We haven’t scored as many goals as I would like us to get, but we’ve had the opportunities. It’s a matter of finishing better.”
Hyduke believes that will come as linemates gets used to playing with each other. That chemistry has to develop as the season goes on.
“They have to get accustomed to each other,” Hyduke said. “We went with some new lineups, so I’m hoping that we’ll keep improving in that area.”
How will Hyduke get his players to finish better?
“You run more and more drills,” Hyduke said. “A lot of it is a confidence thing. Part of it is the composure of being around the net, and looking through the defensemen and goaltender to make sure the puck gets to the net.
“It’s also being a little more hungry around the net. We’ve had some good opportunities, so we have something to build off of.”
That’s why Hyduke would like to have more practice time, so Hibbing/Chisholm can work on some of the problem issues.
“We’re getting these games thrown at us hand-over-fist, as quick as possible,” Hyduke said. “This will be our sixth game in the first two weeks. I’d like to have a little more practice time to correct some of our issues.
“We’ll keep moving along, and look for baby steps rather than big steps.”
Of course, the players like playing in the games. Playing is a lot more fun than practicing.
“Anytime you play a game, it’s a fun thing,” Hyduke said. “From a coaching point of view and development point of view, it would be nice to have some spacing between the games to correct some of the issues that might arise in any given game.
“We’ve haven’t had that opportunity. You learn and adjust on the fly. That’s not as easy it sounds.”
In-game corrections can be done, but it’s not ideal.
“It’s hard to correct during a game,” Hyduke said. “You can make them aware of the situations that cause the issue, or what was the positive in the game. Where you correct those things are in practice.
“We can chalk talk it, like we have been, going on the whiteboard, but you have to implement it on the ice to make those improvements, and have them solidified in your mind.”
As for the Hilltoppers go, Hyduke expects them to be as tough as they have been in the past.
“They return a good portion of their team from last year, and they were the region runner ups,” Hyduke said. “They’ve been a tough opponent for the last four or five years. I don’t see anything different in what they do.
“They’re usually skilled on the blue line, and they have solid goaltending. They will have some speedy forwards. It’s not going to be much different than what we’ve seen in our earlier games.”
