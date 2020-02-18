MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — A tough offensive and defensive Hibbing squad took care of business on Tuesday night and clinched the IRC title with a 88-75 win over Virginia.
“They really came at us tonight,” Bluejackets coach Joel McDonald said. “We did what we had to do to fight them off.”
The teams traded buckets to start the game.
Hibbing took a 20-15 lead after Tre Holmes hit a deep 3-pointer.
The Blue Devils cut it to a three-point game when Jack Toman hit a pair of free throws to make it a 20-17 contest.
The Bluejackets made it a seven point contest when Ayden McDonald hit a jumper and Holmes hit 2-2 at the free throw line.
Toman was not going to let the Bluejackets get too far ahead.
The junior hit a 3-pointer of his own to make it a 24-20 game.
Hibbing held a 31-23 lead and went on a 9-0 run, which helped make it a 42-27 contest.
“That run was big for us,” McDonald said. “We were doing what we had to do to hit the open player and doing what we had to do on defense.”
The Blue Devils did what they had to do at the end of the opening half.
Toman stopped the Hibbing scoring streak and Kyle Williams hit a bucket in the paint to make it a 44-32 halftime game.
McDonald and Holmes each had 14 for Hibbing, while Toman and Williams both tossed in seven.
“I did see some good things in that first half,” Blue Devils coach Derek Aho said. “Hibbing is a very good team and we hung in there with them.”
The teams traded baskets in the start of the second half.
The Bluejackets then went on a 6-0 run forcing the Blue Devils to take a time out, with 15:15 to play.
Virginia picked up three quick baskets coming out of the time out.
Jayden Bernard hit a bucket, Williams hit one in the paint, and Mason Carlson hit a jumper to make it a 52-42 game.
“I like how we weren’t giving up out there,” Aho said.
The Bluejackets then went on another offensive run of their own.
Eli Erickson layed one in, McDonald hit two of three free throws, Holmes made a lay up, and Erickson picked up a rebound and put it back in to make it a 60-42 game.
“That was a nice scoring streak we went on,” McDonald said. “It was the little things out there that helped us out.”
Virginia was not going to let Hibbing run away with the game.
The Blue Devils came all the way back and brought it down to a 5-point game after Nick Peters made a lay up.
“They were fighting out there,” Aho said. “I was proud of the way they were doing things.”
Hibbing’s offense got hot again and opened the game back up to a 12-point lead after a Eli Erickson lay up.
Virginia could not hit their deep 3-point shots to get back in the game and Hibbing hit their free throws to put the game away.
The contest came to an end on a Holmes dunk that gave the Bluejackets the 13 point lead.
Holmes led Hibbing with 24 points, while McDonald added 23, and Maki pitched in 16.
Hibbing improved to 17-7 on the year.
“I’m really proud of the way we played tonight,” McDonald said. “We beat a very good Virginia team tonight.”
Bernard led Virginia with 21 points, while Carlson had 15, and Hafdahl chipped in 14.
The Blue Devils fell to 17-6 with the loss.
HHS 46 42 — 88
VHS 32 43 — 75
HHS: Mayson Brown 11, Tre Holmes 24, Parker Maki 16, Eli Erickson 12, Isaac Colbaugh 2, Ayden McDonald 23;
3-pointers: Holmes 3, Brown 2, McDonald 2; Free throws: 11-21; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None;
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 14, Nick Peters 2, Daniel Squires 4, Jack Toman 7, Jayden Bernard 21, Mason Carlson 15, Kyle Williams 12;
3-pointers: Hafdahl 3, Bernard 3, Toman 1, Carlson 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: None:
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 59,
Two Harbors 27
At Two Harbors, Ava Hill dropped in 20 points and Kora Forsline put in 17 more to lead Mesabi East past the Agates, 59-27.
Head coach Chris Whiting said his team came out hard and strong on defense, which got the Giants offense going in the 32-point win.
Two Harbors was led by Tricia Osbakken with 12 points.
Mesabi East hosts Virginia on Friday.
