HIBBING — The 2018-19 high school boys hockey season didn’t go exactly as planned for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team, but the Bluejackets did get better as the season went along.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin is hoping that carries over when the Bluejackets open the 2019-20 season today, hosting Virginia at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Tomberlin said there’s some unknowns as the season gets set to begin.
“We’re young, but the young guys have a lot of potential,” Tomberlin said. “It takes awhile to adjust to that level, but they’re improving every day. We need guys like Joey (Allison), Mitchell (Ziemba), Erick (Sanborn), Matt (Edmonds), to log a lot of ice time, especially early while those other guys are learning.
“That’s why it’s an unknown. There’s a lot of potential there. It’s a matter of fulfilling it. It’s promising. There’s something there. It remains to be seen what we get out of them.”
To say Hibbing/Chisholm is young is an understatement.
Ziemba, Edmonds and goalie Vitek Vozdecky are the only seniors, but the junior class has some seasoned veterans in Allison, Conner Marschalk, Sanborn, Isaac Erickson, Trevor Lehman, Joe Senich and Ryley Grunenwald.
Their previous experience should come in handy this year, as long as they learned their lessons last year.
The Bluejackets can’t make the same mistakes they made last year.
“I’m talking about bad penalties. I’m talking about bad-habit stuff like staring at the puck and getting beat out of the corner to the front of the net,” Tomberlin said. “We can’t have turnovers in the danger areas.
“When you’re a young team, the margin of error might not be like the first year I was here. There were a lot of guys that could put the puck in the net. We’re looking at low-scoring games. We have to be more accountable with all of the little things that add up to success.”
Who has to pick up the goal-scoring slack?
Tomberlin is hoping Allison, Ziemba, Sanborn, Kasey Kemp, Michael Andrican, Keeghan Fink, Drew Kubena, Marschalk and Edmonds get their fair share of goals.
“Marschalk and Edmonds are a couple of X-factor guys,” Tomberlin said. “We need them. They can’t take nights off. They have to continue their improvement from last year.”
Defensively, the Bluejackets will be inexperienced as Ziemba has been moved from the blue line to a forward line. Sanborn is the lone returner on that squad.
Vozdecky and Evan Radovich are the goaltenders.
“We’ll keep working hard with the defensemen,” Tomberlin said. “They’re improving every day. I realize that we’re young and inexperienced back at the blue line. That’s where you don’t want to be, really.
“The goaltenders have been solid our entire camp. I’ve been impressed with Radovich, and Vitek as well.”
There may be some growing pains early on.
“We’re going to make some mistakes,” Tomberlin said. “As long as we’re playing for the guy next to us, as long as we’re competing as hard as we can, as long as we remain coachable and are willing to work on some of these bad habits we have, at this point of the season, that’s all you can expect.”
As Tomberlin always says, “It’s all about the process.
“You’re going to get better as long as the attitudes stay good, and they’re playing for one another and not just themselves,”” Tomberlin said. “As long as we stay focused in that lane, the process, and not worry about the outcome, that would be a part of the process.
“The outcomes will take care of itself if we take care of the process.”
