HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team only has 10 home games this season, so home cooking will be precious.
One of those games will be held today when the Bluejackets host Chisholm in a 7:15 p.m., Iron Range Conference contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
So far, Hibbing is 1-0 on the road, having scored 105 points against Mesabi East last week.
According to Hibbing coach Joel McDonald, it was a smooth game for the season opener.
“It’s hard to say when you haven’t played yet what exactly you expect out of people,” McDonald said. “Defensively, the guys got after it We rebounded decently after a slow start.
“Offensively, we were doing a lot of things we worked on. When you put up 105 points, very little goes wrong offensively. It was good, especially by the fact that we had some guys out.”
Both Parker Maki and Payton Forer were out, and for Forer, he will miss the rest of the season. Maki, he is expected by, hopefully, by the end of the week.
As for the Bluestreaks, it’s an age-old rivalry that hasn’t had quite the luster as year’s past, but it’s still holds some meaning for both towns.
“The adjustment to the class system has taken a lot away from that,” McDonald said. “It has deteriorated over time, too. Whatever exists in that respect is what it is, but we to look at it as our second chance to play a game.
“We had a lot of guys paying attention to things going on in the cities with some big games against some of the opponents we have coming up later on in the year. We have to stay hungry and keep our focus throughout all of this.”
Which means the Bluejackets won’t look past Chisholm.
“It’s a process of building to be the best that we can be in March. Everybody is doing the same thing. We took the court over at Mesabi East ready. We took as being tired of
playing against each other. We’re looking forward to game two.”
The one thing Hibbing will focus on is defense.
“It’s doing the things we’ve been talking about, regardless of your opponent,” McDonald said. “Chisholm isn’t incredibly big. They have some good guard talent, so we have to limit what we give up on a possession-by-possession basis.
“We can’t get sloppy. We can’t get complacent. We can’t take possessions off because we lose that focus for a little while.”
According to McDonald, his team wants to play well in front of the home crowd.
“If people want to see us play, today is one of those 10,” McDonald said. “Hopefully, when everything is said and done, we get an 11th with a home playoff game. There is a lot of ball that needs to be played by then, in a competitive as well.
“The guys are excited to have a game at home, knowing they’re few and far between. Hopefully, we’re ready come 7:15.”
———
Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming is hoping his team his team takes care of its own business.
“We’ll see how we handle our own, with one senior on the floor, and we’ll have some freshmen playing,” Fleming said. “Hibbing is experienced. They’ve been playing together for a long time.
“They travel around the state to play a lot. We’ll see how my guys handle it.”
The Bluestreaks are 1-1 on the season, having beaten Lakeview Christian Academy last week.
“From that first game against the Falls, that opened up some eyes for some of our young guys,” Fleming said. “They learned a lot against Lakeview. What was nice is that some of my younger guys stepped up in that game.
“Going into our third game, this will be a reality check to see where we’re at.”
The key for Chisholm is no turnovers. Fleming knows the Bluejackets will try to play at a fast pace, so his team must try to slow it down and take care of the ball.
“I don’t have a deep enough bench to do that,” Fleming said. “We want to use our offense as they don’t have the ball in their hands. If we can hold the ball in our hands a little bit longer, then we’re doing our job.”
It’s just another learning process for the Bluestreaks.
“We want some time management, looking at the clock,” Fleming said. “You’re looking at a team that wants to run-and-gun against you. It makes me think back to the Broman Days at LCA, when they wanted to get out and run.
“I’ve coached teams like that in the past.”
