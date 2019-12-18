Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It’s going to be a long, but hopefully, a productive weekend for the Hibbing High School boys swimming team.
That’s because the Bluejackets have three meets in three days, beginning with a 5 p.m., contest against Duluth East/Denfeld at the Ordean Pool today.
On Friday, Hibbing takes part in the Bloomington Jefferson Relays at 4:30 p.m., then on Saturday, the Bluejackets swim in the Jaguar Invite, beginning at 1 p.m.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano knows his team is in for a grind.
“We are traveling a whole bunch, and we are busy,” Veneziano said. “It’s all happening right before the break. It was never intended to be this busy. Jefferson had to move the date of its invite to a week later.
“Unfortunately, we were on the road to East this year with the cycle. It’s been an interesting situation to figure out what we’re doing exactly, but we have it under control.”
Against the Greyhounds, Veneziano knows they have fast swimmers, plus, with the addition of the Denfeld swimmers, a deep team as well.
“They’ve got speed up front, and they’ve got all of the depth they would ever need,” Veneziano said. “It’s a formidable opponent when they’re together. They’re tough.”
Statistically, Veneziano isn’t sure if his team can beat East/Denfeld, but that’s not the point of the meet.
“They should rank right up there with some of the better teams in AA,” Veneziano said. “You have to prioritize and take a look at what you want to get done. Are we in this to try to win, or are we in this to better ourselves?
“The easy answer is we’re trying to get better. When it comes right down to it, Jefferson is a winnable meet. We’re in that one with all AA teams. I’m throwing some hard competition at our guys, but I’m also expecting them to compete.”
Veneziano did say that his team has high-ranked relay teams in two of the events.
“We’re well seeded in the top 16,” Veneziano said. ‘We may not win it, but we’re in the hunt, and we’re going to be competitive. We’re taking this one meet at a time. Over the course of these meets, we’ll keep experimenting to see what’s going on.”
As far as the Bloomington Jefferson meets go, Hibbing has been attending these two meets since the 1970s, and the Jaguars have been attending the Hibbing Invite in that same time span.
“It’s been a great, historical, traditional contest,” Veneziano said. “It has been a great, competitive rivalry and friendship. Our guys have gotten to know each other well over that time.
“We’re treated well, and we try to treat them well. It’s a competitive friendship.”
One thing is certain. There will be a lot of weary heads on the trip home Saturday. They will have enough time to recuperate for the Bronco Invite right after Christmas, then the Maroon and Gold Invite right after the first of the year.
“We have a grinding schedule for Saturdays,” Veneziano said. “This weekend is going to be tough and rigorous. The good news: By the time we get done with these meets and our other weekend meets, almost our entire travel schedule is over.
“If I had a choice of traveling in late December and early January and not travel a whole lot in February, to me, that’s a win-win situation. There’s nothing worse than being on a bus in 40-below in February, hoping that you can get to the meet. That’s kind of nice for us.”
Hibbing seeds for the Jaguar Invite are as follows:
200 medley — 2. Chance McCormack, Cooper Emerson, William Stenson, Andrew Hoppe; 6. Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, Cooper Peake, Chase Musich; 14. Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict, Kellen Fisher, Matthew Sandness.
200 freestyle — 7. Ben Philips; 10. Ben Riipinen; 14. Matthew Philips; 19. Tristan Schmelzer.
200 individual medley — 5. Stenson; 7. Hadrava; Musich.
50 freestyle — 1. Hoppe; 3. Emerson; 12. Pocquette; 31. Peake; 41. Reilly Benedict; 42. Aman Majumdar; 46. Sandness; 53. Matthew Osterhoudt.
100 butterfly — 2. Stenson; 18. Peake; 19. Fisher.
100 freestyle — 3. Hoppe; 9. McCormack; 24. Griffin Benedict; 25. Schmelzer; 29. Majumdar.
500 freestyle — 5. Ben Philips; 6. Musich.
200 freestyle relay — 1. McCormack, Emerson, Stenson, Hoppe; 9. Cole Hughes, Riipinen, Pocquette, Ben Philips; 13. Matthew Philips, Griffin Benedict, Schmelzer, Tyler Fosso; 18. Fisher, Sandness, Majumdar, Osterhoudt.
100 backstroke — 3. Hadrava; 7. McCormack; 15. Matthew Philips; 16. Reilly Benedict.
100 breaststroke — 5. Emerson; 14. Pocquette; 15. Riipinen; 20. Griffin Benedict.
400 freestyle relay — 6. Musich, Hadrava, Ben Philips, Hughes; 12. Peake, Reilly Benedict, Fisher, Riipinen; 15. Majumdar, Osterhoudt, Sandness, Schmelzer.
