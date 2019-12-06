Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With only three starters back from last year’s 7AAA championship team, it was going to take some time for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team to mature.
The Bluejackets took a step forward Friday when they came back from a four-point halftime deficit to defeat 7AAA foe Princeton 62-50 at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The Tigers will be one of the top teams in 7AAA this season, so this was a good victory for Hibbing.
“They played a heck of a game,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “From start to finish, we had little trouble at the end of the first half, but we’re asking them to learn from everything that’s going on, take in what we’re talking about in practice, then do it during the game.
“Tonight, we saw a lot of good things, our rebounding in the second half; holding them to 18 points. Our defense hasn’t been good. We got after them after them at halftime. It’s all about defense for us. They came through in the second half.”
Hibbing has been having trouble defending the 3-point line, and that was the case in the first half as Princeton knocked down four threes, en route to a 32-28 lead at the break.
In the second half, the Tigers only had two threes, one early in the half, then the second about midway through.
Other than that, the Bluejackets didn’t give Princeton many good looks from beyond the arc.
“I’ve been complaining about our 3-point line defense in the first three games,” LaCoe said. “I went off at the half about that, and I said, ‘If we do anything tonight, we’ll defend the 3-point line in the second half.
“They did that. They were communicating more in the second half. They were playing on-the-ball pressure defense, which we need to start doing. We did that tonight.”
Hibbing would take the lead at the 13:32 mark of the second half on a basket by Haley Hawkinson, who had already hit five points prior to that basket.
Hawkinson would finish with 31 points on the night.
“I think she feels like everything is on her shoulders,” LaCoe said. “She has to take control over everything. Tonight, she loosened up a little bit, and she was being aggressive at good points in the game, not aggressive every time.
“She was picking her spots. She had quickness against the girls guarding her, and she did a good job getting to the basket.”
The Bluejackets extended that lead to double digits with just under five minutes to play, and they never looked back.
Hibbing evened its record to 2-2 on the season.
“They beat Grand Rapids by 15 to open up the season, and Rapids got us,” LaCoe said. “This is probably one of the top teams in the section. For us to play like we did tonight, it gives the girls the coaches some confidence.”
Hawkinson was the only player in double figures, but Makenzie Clough and Kourtney both had nine points, and Jacie Clusiau had six, including a 3-pointer, which broke the game open with just 10 minutes to play.
Lauren Bjurman had 14 for the Tigers. Maddie Kleingartner and Tracy McGowan both had eight.
PHS 32 18 — 50
HHS 28 34 — 62
Princeton: Lauren Bjurman 14, Madison James 3, Maddie Kleingartner 8, Haley Lupkes 6, Tracy McGowan 8, Ella Strube 3, Whitney Tennison 5.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 4, Haley Hawkinson 31, Jacie Clusiau 6, Kourtney Manning 9, Makenzie Clough 9, Reese Aune 2.
Total Fouls: Princeton 26; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: Bjurman, James; Free Throws: Princeton 7-13; Hibbing 19-34; 3-pointers: James, Kleingarnter 2, Lupkes 2, Hawkinson 3, Clusiau, Manning.
Boys Basketball
N-K 85
Deer River 71
NASHWAUK — The Spartans put five players in double figures en route to the home victory over the Warriors Friday.
Spencer Engel led the way for Nashwauk-Keewatin (2-0) with 18 points, followed by Gaige Waldvogel with 17, Jager Nash 15, Jack Lorenz 14 and Brent Keranen 10.
Mikhail Wakonabo had 26 to lead Deer River. Ty Morrison chipped in with 14.
DR 27 44 — 71
NK 49 36 — 85
Deer River: Sam Rahier 9, Blake Fox 12, Mikhail Wakonabo 26, Logan David 4, David McClellan 6, Ty Morrison 14.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 17, Spencer Engel 18, Jager Nash 15, Jeff Lorenz 9, Keegan Warmuth 2, Jack Lorenz 14, Brent Keranen 10.
Total Fouls: Deer River 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 6-17; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-13; 3-pointers: Rahier 3, Fox 3, Wakonabo 5, McClellan 2, Morrison 2, Waldvogel, Engel 2, Nash 2, Jeff Lorenz, Keranen.
Cherry 74
MIB 62
CHERRY — Isaac Asuma had 24 points and Matt Welch had 22 as the Tigers beat the Rangers at home Friday.
Iziac Martin also hit double figures for Cherry (2-1) with 10.
Nikolas Jesch had 24 points to pace Mountain Iron-Buhl.
MIB 29 33 — 62
CHS 47 27 — 74
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Nels Parenteau 2, Asher Zubich 9, Jeffrey Kayfes 7, Hunter Weigel 4, Riley Busch 3, Josh Holmes 9, Nikolas Jesch 24, Braxton Negen 2, Lukas Madson 2.
Cherry: Matt Welch 22, Isaac Asuma 24, Iziac Martin 10, Zach Carpenter 9, David Clement 2, Mason Perkovich 7.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 14; Cherry 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-11; Cherry 9-13; 3-pointers: Zubich, Kayfes, Weigel, Bush, Holmes, Jesch 5, Welch, Asuma, Perkovich.
Men’s Basketball
Anoka-Ramsey 107
HCC 101
COON RAPIDS — The Cardinals had three players with over 20 points, but the Rams came away with the victory in the MCAC non-conference contest Friday.
Chris Smith led the way with 29 points, followed by Raiden Forrest with 22. Mohamed Washington had 21.
Nashie Lozier had 26 for Anoka-Ramsey. Also hitting double figures were Terrell Fountain with 14 and getting 12 each were DJ Pettigrew, Anton Watson Jr., and Josiah Remus-Ford.
Thursday’s Result
Girls Basketball
Greenway 41
Deer River 32
DEER RIVER — Baylie Jo Norris had 20 points as the Raiders picked up the victory over the Warriors on the road Thursday.
Taylor Hocking chipped in with seven and Jaden Saville had six.
Taylor Peck had 12 points for Deer River.
GHS 22 20 — 42
DR 17 15 — 32’
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jo Norris 20, Taylor Hocking 7, Morgan Walsh 3, Chloe Hansen 4, Jaden Saville 6.
Deer River: Taylor Peck 12, Aislinn Baker 4, Nevaeh Evans 2, Shannon Reigal 1, Olexa O’Hern 5, Jessica Reigal 1, Torii Anttila 4, Grace Bergland 5.
Total Fouls: Greenway 29; Deer River 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 5-18; Deer River 6-15; 3-pointers: Norris 3, Peck, O’Hern.
