Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano is still searching for the perfect lineup.
He may not be able to get it 100-percent perfect, but he wants to be close.
The Bluejackets will give their coach one more chance to determine that lineup today when they travel to Duluth to take on East, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
This will be Hibbing’s last regular-season meet before sections start in early November, so it’s Veneziano’s last chance to make his decisions.
“Any amount of progress would be good,” Veneziano said. “We’re looking for the things that we’ve been working on. I’m hoping that they work out.”
Veneziano has seen some progress, but it’s not coming fast enough for him.
“It’s a little frustrating, but we’re doing OK,” he said. “We just keep running the plan the way we came up with it. I’m confident that it will work itself out.”
Swimming against the Greyhounds should be a good indicator as to how far the Bluejackets have come this season.
“They’re a good team,” Veneziano said. “We get a lot of entries because it’s a varsity-and-junior-varsity meet. We can enter up to eight people per event, so it gives me some freedom to experiment.”
Veneziano has always said that his team needed a sense of urgency to get things accomplished, and that still holds true.
“We already know that,” Veneziano said. “We’ve been talking about it. Again, we’re trying to get some decent seed times for the region tournament, and see if the stuff we’ve been working on is coming around.”
Veneziano, himself, has been putting in the work to make sure this lineup is as good as it can be come section time.
“We’ve been making steady progress all year,” Veneziano said. “Yes, it’s always in the back of my mind. It’s something I’ve been thinking about and working on. I’m trying to put the right people and right combinations together for the best possible outcome for the team.
“There’s always something that we could do to be better. You keep running the game plan the way we’ve been trying all year. We’re trying to do the best that we can. In my experience, these things tend to work themselves out.”
Team-wise, Veneziano has liked the way this team, as a whole, has come together this season.
“I never thought that we’d have a shot at winning True Team, and we just missed winning that,” Veneziano said. “I wouldn’t have thought that was necessarily possible at the beginning of the season.
“We’re always making steady progress. Sometimes, I’m impatient to see it happen.”
