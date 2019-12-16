Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After losing a tough contest to Proctor, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team came back and beat Duluth East two days later.
The Bluejackets were looking for balance in their lineup as far as outside/inside shooting goes, and they found it against the Greyhounds.
Now, Hibbing must continue that balance as it gets ready to take on Superior today, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Bluejacket assistant coach Matt Erickson said that balance will go a long way in helping the team have success this season.
“In the first few games of the year, we were settling for outside shots,” Erickson said. “When they’re going down, that’s fine, but our shooting percentage hasn’t been the greatest.
“We’ve been a little more patient on offense, getting the ball inside to open things up on the outside, too. Hopefully, that can continue. You have to have two parts to your game, both the inside and outside.”
According to Erickson, the Hibbing post players and guards need to build synergy with each other, and trust that the ball will get into the post, then maybe back out for 3-pointers.
“Our guards have to have the confidence of getting the ball into them,” Erickson said. “We can’t hesitate. We need to try things in practice and see what works and what doesn’t, then transfer that over into our games, and hopefully, see some success with it.”
As far as the Spartans go, the Bluejackets have had some tough games with them over the years, and Erickson doesn’t expect anything less this time around.
“From last year, I remember that they like to slow the game down a lot,” Erickson said. “It’s a slow, not very exciting game. The Proctor coach said they were playing defense for three- or four-minute stretches.
“We have to be patient, not get out of position when they’re trying to work their offense and be in a position to make a play when there’s a chance to make it. We also have to push the pace whenever we can and get them out of position. Hopefully, we can score off of that.”
If Hibbing has any advantage over Superior it could be the ability to push the pace, but according to Erickson, that hasn’t materialized yet.
“We haven’t seemed to be clicking yet with that this year,” Erickson said. “We have a lot of players that when we’re playing good defense, we create turnovers, and everybody gets that momentum going the other way.
“We haven’t seen that yet. We’ve seen it in the past with a lot of our girls, but we’re looking for that to happen soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.