HIBBING — The experimenting is over.
Now it’s time for the Hibbing High School girls swimming team to put all they have learned to the test.
That happens today when the Bluejackets take part in the Section 7A Preliminary Meet, which begins at 3 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The top 16 from this meet will advance into the finals on Saturday. The top eight will swim in the championship heat, while the nine through 16 swimmers will take part in the consolation heat.
Hibbing has to put the pedal to the metal and perform as well as possible to set up a chance at winning the 7A title.
“I took the best educated guess that I could, based on a lot of information,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “It’s more of a hypothesis than anything as to what we could do, and the best that we could do.
“With that, I think I’ve put together the best possible lineup that we could come up with. That makes me feel good. At this point, the die is cast, so second guessing it is a waste of time. We’ll go with what we’ve got, and do the best that we can.”
Veneziano never leaves anything to chance, so he’s confident that this lineup will perform up to its capabilities.
“We’re going to do everything we can in our power,” Veneziano said. “This team is ready to do that. Everything is coming together at the right time. If you were to score out the meet the way it’s seeded, we’re in third place.”
Mesabi East is the clear favorite, followed by Two Harbors, so the Bluejackets have their work cut out for them if they want to make a run at the title.
“We have to make up some ground in order to be champions or runners up,” Veneziano said. “The one thing I’ve found over the years is the last thing you need to start thinking about is the outcomes.
“We need to focus on the process. Our job is to go out there and have our best possible performances. If we can simply focus on that, everything else will take care of itself to the best possible outcome.”
Veneziano will tell his swimmers that there’s no guarantees in this meet, so the sky is the limit for this team.
“No one can guarantee who’s going to place what, individuals or relays,” Veneziano said. “That is beyond our control. The only thing we can control is how we approach performing, and our actual performance.
“We do ourselves a giant favor by concentrating on that and forgetting about what everybody else is doing.”
If the Bluejackets put their trust in the process, they will get their performances of the season.
“This is no different than with my previous boys and girls teams,” Veneziano said. ‘This has been a work in progress. The formula works, but the human factor is something beyond my control.
“I can’t control the temperment of people. I can’t control who can perform under pressure, and who struggles under pressure. That’s beyond my capabilities as a coach and my coaching staff. The best I can do is prepare the team one day at a time over the entire season.”
To that end, Veneziano told his team that the coaching staff has prepared them to the best of their capabilities.
“We’ve prepared them for this moment, so that all of the second guessing at the last minute is irrational,” Veneziano said. “We’ve run every-possible scenario we could run. We have drilled every possible outcome over and over again.
“If the get out of their own ways and let it happen, they will do fine.”
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 8. Hibbing
200 freestyle — 4. Geli Stenson; 18. Alli Raukar; 21. Riley Story; 25. Bella Alaspa.
200 individual medley — 9. Madison St. George; 10. Macie Emerson; 17. Ella Kalisch; 23. Alison Trullinger.
50 freestyle — 1. Meghan Minne; 7. Natalie Skorich; 25. Lily Lantz; 26. Emerson.
100 butterfly — 11. St. George; 16. Alaspa; 22. Ryanne Sauer; 24. Meghan Savage.
100 freestyle — 1. Minne; 9. Skorich; 22. Emery Maki; 24. Claire Furlong.
500 freestyle — 3. Stenson; 12. Raukar; 20. Alexis Walters; 23. Makenna Kriske.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing.
100 backstroke — 11. Emerson; 12. Kalisch; 17. Lantz; 19. Jordyn McCormack.
100 breaststroke — 10. Furlong; 29. Shelby Hughes; 33. Courtney Massich; 36. Story.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Hibbing.
