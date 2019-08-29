Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Through three games, Hibbing High School volleyball coach Sarah McGough wants to see one thing from her team — aggression.
The Bluejackets, who are young this season, have been a little too timid on the court.
Whether it’s offensively or defensively, Hibbing isn’t attacking or blocking like it should to be successful.
That was the case Tuesday in a loss to Mesabi East, and it showed again as a good Proctor team came away with a 3-0, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 victory Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Against quality opponents, the Bluejackets must heed their coaches’ words and take the attack to the other team.
“The thing that we’re not doing right now is closing our blocks,” McGough said. “We don’t have a solid block right now. There’s moments that we get it, then there’s times when we’re not pulling it together there.
“That hurts everywhere else. Defense is hard to play on a block that’s floating.”
McGough wants to see more aggression out of her team.
“I have girls that can jump out of the gym,” McGough said. “Right now, we’re playing timid. They’re afraid to swing. For a lot of them, varsity, it’s a new ball game. For whatever reason, kids get afraid to make mistakes, afraid they’re going to get pulled, then they don’t get to go back and make another mistake.
“That’s not the case. You’re going to make mistakes. They’re never going to play a perfect volleyball match. There’s no way.”
Hibbing did hang with the Rails on occasion, but too many unforced errors ultimately led to the Bluejackets’ demise.
“It was good but a lot of what takes us out is we don’t communicate, we don’t talk amongst each other,” McGough said. “We were quiet going into our warmup and going into the match. You have to be fired up, and they weren’t fired up right away.”
Hibbing’s next match will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, against Greenway.
“We need more excitement,” McGough said. “This long weekend should help let their bodies recover. We’re only playing with 10 this year. Normally, I carry 12. We’re not doing that.
“You can see fatigue in them. We’re one of a few teams around that already have three matches, while everyone else, this is their second. That’s a lot.”
Hibbing was led by Justyne Orazem with three kills. Bailey Broker had three blocks. Zoe Kriske had five assists, and Bella Scaia had nine digs.
Sam Pagatchnik had 17 kills for Proctor, and Payton Rodberg had 14. Gabby Jauhola had 37 assists, and Maddy Walsh had seven digs. Jauhola had three aces and Rodberg had two.
Girls Swimming
Hibbing 100
International Falls 73
INT’L. FALLS — The Bluejackets had more than enough depth to take control early, then cruise to the high school girls swimming victory over the Broncos on the road Thursday.
“We expected, if we swam well, to come away with a win,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We overwhelmed them by our sheer numbers. We should overpower them during the course of the meet.”
With that said, Veneziano wanted to see how well his team could keep up their intensity level with the outcome of the meet never in doubt.
“It happened at times, but not as much as I felt it needed to happen,” Veneziano said. “It’s a learning process and even though we made some forward progress, I don’t know if we’re moving that along fast enough. My job, right now, is to sell my team on a sense of urgency.
“If not, and we aren’t feeling that sense of urgency to swim out of our comfort zones, we might not have enough duration of a season to achieve our goals. I don’t want to get to the end of the season to find out that we achieved about 80-percent of our goals because we didn’t have enough time to achieve the other 20-percent.”
The Bluejackets did get individual wins from Geli Stenson in the 200 individual medley, Meghan Minne in the 100 freestyle, Alli Raukar in the 500 freestyle and Macy Emerson in the 100 breaststroke.
Minne, Emerson, Madison St. George and Natalie Skorich won the 200 medley relay, and Skorich, Minne, Stenson and St. George won the 200 freestyle relay.
“We’re moving in the right direction, but I don’t know if we’re moving fast enough in that journey,” Veneziano said. “We need to start buckling down right now because there is no tomorrow.
“If we’re going to be waiting to get the work done tomorrow, there is no tomorrow. We have to get it done. There’s no waiting for tomorrow.”
Hibbing 100, International Falls 73
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Meghan Miinne, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George, Natalie Skorich), 2:06.14; 2. International Falls (Macey Marcotte, Kaitlyn Kalstad, Havyn Pelland, Elly Nelson), 2:10.51; 3. Hibbing (Jordyn McCormack, Claire Furlong, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes), 2:17.28.
200 freestyle — 1. Emma Erickson, IF, 2:16.52; 2. Riley Story, H, 2:24.04; 3. Alli Raukar, H, 2:30.43.
200 individual medley — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:38.21; 2. Marcotte, IF, 2:45.92; 3. St. George, H, 2:46.86.
50 freestyle — 1. Nelson, IF, 27.22; 2. Skorich, H, 27.70; 3. Jillian Bilben, IF, 29.40.
Diving — 1. Maddy Clusiau, H, 172.70.
100 butterfly — Pelland, IF, 1:05.23; 2. St. George, H, 1:13.45; 3. Alaspa, H, 1:17.25.
100 freestyle — 1. Minne, H, 58.55; 2. Erickson, IF, 1:00.78; 3. Kalstad, IF, 1:02.91.
500 freestyle — 1. Raukar, H, 6:37.97; 2. Gracie Bowles, IF, 6:42.85; 3. Courtney Massich, H, 6:54.46.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Skorich, Minne, Stenson, St. George), 1:49.31; 2. International Falls (Pelland, Nelson, Kalstad, Erickson), 1:51.55; 3. Hibbing (Story, Emery Maki, Alaspa, Hughes), 1:59.62.
100 backstroke — 1. Shay Mannausau, IF, 1:11.55; 2. Marcotte, IF, 1:16.57; 3. Grace Jensen, IF, 1:20.68.
100 breaststroke — 1. Emerson, H, 1:25.34; 2. Furlong, H, 1:27.10; 3. Kalstad, IF, 1:28.10.
400 freestyle relay — 1. International Falls (Nelson, Mannausau, Pelland, Erickson), 4:09.25; 2. Hibbing (Minne, Emerson, Stenson, Story), 4:12.06; 3. Hibbing (Maki, Hughes, Ella Kalisch, Alaspa), 4:33.30.
Girls Tennis
Duluth East 6
Hibbing 1
Hibbing 4
Rosemount 3
DULUTH — The Bluejackets had four opportunities to win matches, but they only came away with one against the Greyhounds Thursday at Longview Courts.
Megan Bussey got the lone win, beating Elley Graysmark 6-2, 6-4.
“They beat us at the first three singles, but the other four matches were competitive,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “It’s possible. One doubles could have played a little better today. We have a good chance there.
Two doubles, it was one or two points at the end, and that was the same at three doubles. It’s a long shot. We have to play well, but it’s tough to win when you only hvae four chances. We need to get another singles player. They’re older and deeper than us.”
Against Rosemount, Megan Bussey won at fourth singles again.
Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz won at first doubles; Claire Rewertz and Mercedes Furin won at two doubles; and Alayna Miller and Lola Valeri won at three doubles.
“It was the same kind of match, but our doubles were much stronger than theirs,” Conda siad. “They had a good No. 1, but we could have played stronger in singles and given them a problem.
“The four points we got were convincing.”
Duluth East 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Aili Hietala, DE, def. Annika Lundell, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Shay Callaway, DE, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Cursta Dimberio, DE, def. Kasey Jo Renskers, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Elley Graysmark, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 — Maggie Payette-Greta Anderson, DE, def. Allie Bussey-Maddie Rewertz, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Saijal Vacek-Ally Johnson, DE, def. Claire Rewertz-Mercedes Furin, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; No. 3 — Gweneth Moe-Kennedy Jackman, DE, def. Maggie Zieske-Alayna Miller, 6-3, 3-6, 12-10.
Hibbing 4, Rosemount 3
Singles: No. 1 — Sonya Ramesh, R, def. Sullivan, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Hallie McCann, R, def. Lundell, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Maggie McNeaery, R, def. Renskers, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Avery Bolton, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Allie Bussey-Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Annabelle Kocer-Azlynne Halla, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz-Furin, H, def. Hailey Beisel-Lauren Bauer, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Miller-Lola Valeri, H, def. Tanvi Adige-Kayla Christianson, 6-3, 6-1.
