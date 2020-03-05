Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Now that game one of the playoffs is in the rearview mirror, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team can get down to business.
The Bluejackets second game on the road to a possible state-tourney berth happens today when Hibbing takes on Hermantown in a Section 7AAA semifinal contest at the Duluth East High School Gymnasium.
The postseason is never easy as Hibbing found out in its quarterfinal-round win over Cloquet Wednesday. It was a matter of survival and the Bluejackets were fortunate to come away with that 12-point win.
“You talk about being ready, and a lot of that anticipation ends up leading to some stress and anxiety when you’re there,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “In 3A, nothing is a given. Everybody is skilled enough, physical enough, deep enough, hungry enough.
“A lot of times, like we’ve seen in the last four or five years, some significant upsets in our section. You're always complacent. You know you’re going to get some of that.”
The Bluejackets had a hard time stretching their lead over the Lumberjacks until the final few minutes of the game, and that was at the free throw line.
“We finally got the game into our tempo because we started to get some rebounds and playing defense,” McDonald said. “It took us awhile to get there. It was nerve racking, but if you survive those experiences, it should toughen you up some.
“It should remind you that you have to make plays. Moving forward, hopefully, that’s where we’re at.”
Playing in tight games will be the norm, so this experience should help the Bluejackets down the road.
“With the bigger schools, you don’t see a whole lot of that, (blowouts),” McDonald said. “We beat them by 20-something a month ago, but what we saw from Cloquet was a team that was playing loose, lost one of its top players and guys stepped up.
“They did a good job with that.”
Hibbing had that same situation last year with Chisago Lakes.
“It came down, even closer to the end in that game,” McDonald said. “We survived that one. Hopefully, we can settle down a little bit. There’s no question that we have our work cut out for us moving forward with Hermantown.
“To get that one under our belt should be a benefit. You have to play with that atmosphere. We can’t let anything lead us to any type of distraction right now. We have to make plays on both ends of the floor.”
As far as Hermantown goes, Hibbing played them a couple of weeks ago and came away with an overtime victory.
The Hawks are led by Peter Soumis and Kaden Kucza, who are both solid at the guard spots.
“They’ve got some other guys that are playmakers for them, too. It’s going to come down to making plays,” McDonald said.
Especially on the defensive end.
We have to defend,” McDonald said. “We can’t play disengaged defensively like I felt we did for a part of the game (Wednesday). We also have to finish. We missed double-digit point-blank shots (Wednesday).
“Those type of things should settle you down, but when you’re not finishing in those situations, that’s what tightens you up. That’s what playoffs brings with it, all of that emotion. Hopefully, we can relax and go play. That’s what it comes down to.”
