Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After a loss to Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke took out the film to see what he needed to correct.
The biggest concern was the Bluejackets getting out of their systems, which allowed the Lumberjacks some good scoring opportunities in a 4-2 victory.
So Hyduke and his staff have started correcting those flaws, and they will be put on display today when Hibbing/Chisholm takes on Grand Rapids/Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It’s all about taking care of assignments, which the Bluejackets got away from their last game.
“We’ve identified many things that we need to correct,” Hyduke said. “We’ll watch more tape on some of the breakdowns we had. We have to get more consistent in how we play our systems.
“We have to follow our script on what we want to do both in the offensive and defensive zone. We have to make sure that we worry about their own job, rather than someone else’s job when we’re running our systems. That’s what’s causing our breakdowns.”
Everyone must stick with their responsibilities, and not try to do too much.
“When you’re doing someone else’s job, that leaves you vulnerable on the position you’re supposed to cover” Hyduke said. “It’s a matter identification and awareness on the ice.
“That’s been our biggest breakdown, our full-ice awareness of what our reponsibilities are. We’ve run the systems enough. We’ve worked on our systems enough. It’s a matter of running them the way they’re capable of.”
That will be important today against a Lightning team that is led by Claire Vekich.
“There’s no doubt they have some nice players, and Vekich is one of the better players in northern Minnesota,” Hyduke said. “We see a lot of good players during the year. It’s a matter of running the systems the way they’re intended to be run.
“At that point, it doesn’t matter who’s going against you. You do get exploited more by better players when you have breakdown”
The key is keeping players out of the house area on the ice. It’s about forcing them away from the net.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s taking away time and space,” Hyduke said. “You want to keep every player out of the house area, the crease area. You never want to leave any player unattended.
“We’ve had those breakdowns, and that’s something we need to correct. Again, we’ve identified that. We’ve talked about it with our team and our lines. It’s a matter of carrying out their assignments properly.”
Hyduke knows his team won’t be perfect for 51 minutes, but they will try to be as spot on as possible.
“That’s sports,” Hyduke said. “It’s a rarity to see a team in any sport, that ever puts a complete game together. It’s who puts the most complete game together, who plays the most minutes the way you’re intending the game to be.
“Your intentions are to have three solid periods every game. That’s the one thing you strive for, that you’re as a complete of a team as you can be.”
The effort level is there. There’s no question about that.
“It’s awareness,” Hyduke said. “Sometimes, that masks whether you’re working hard or not. At any given time, a player can always give more. We ask that when they have their shifts that they make them quick, hard and short and give maximum effort when they’re out there.
“We’re OK with mistakes if they occur from overworking. You don’t like to see mistakes that are a result of underworking or underperforming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.