Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School girls basketball team is going to succeed this season, it’s going to come down to one factor — defense.
Against Grand Rapids last week, the Bluejackets didn’t play defense on Taryn Hamling in the first half, and she ended up with 22 points.
When she was defended in the second half, she only had two points.
Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe is hoping his team learned a valuable lesson following that game, and that the Bluejackets carry that on when they host Bemidji in a 7:30 p.m., at the high school gymnasium.
Hamling didn’t get those final two points until late in the game, sinking two free throws.
“We have to get better on the defensive end,” LaCoe said. “Giving up those 22 points is unacceptable. Something clicked for them in the second half defensively.”
There was one other problem, too.
“We missed too many shots, shooting 20-some percent for the game,” LaCoe said. “You’re not going to win too many games doing that. Turning the ball over. Missing free throws.
“All-around, we have to get more solid as a team, and work on the little things.”
As far as the Lumberjacks go, LaCoe said his team will have to handle their pressure to secure a victory.
“They like to go full court, most of the game,” LaCoe said. “We have to limit our turnovers, being able to handle their pressure, which we didn’t do very well against Rapids when they put a little bit of pressure on us.
“We were weak with the ball, turning the ball over. We can’t do that. We have to be strong with the ball, passing the ball through the press instead of dribbling.”
Limiting those turnovers will be a key factor in this game.
“We have to limit the errors we’re making,” LaCoe said. “It’s also finishing at the basket. We missed a lot of shots from inside the lane. You can’t do that. You have to hit those gimmes, and you have to hit those free throws when you get to the line.
“No one is guarding you. It’s probably the easiest shot you’re going to take the whole game. You have to knock them down, but defensively is where we ultimately get better. If we give up 50- or 60-some points, We’re not going to win many games. We have to clamp down on the defensive end for us to be successful.”
LaCoe said his team will have to play a full 36 minutes against Bemidji.
“We have to come out with intensity to match their intensity,” LaCoe said. “They will come out ready to go. It’s our first home game, so the girls should be excited It should be a good game.
“They lost one of their better players to graduation, same as us. It’s two teams trying to find themselves at the beginning of the year.”
