Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team finally experienced some success last week against Cloquet, but a 10-minute Lumberjack drive wore out the Bluejackets physically.
Most of that was due to a lack of numbers as Hibbing tired out in the fourth quarter.
Bluejacket coach Shawn Howard and his staff had to go back to work and step up the conditioning level of the team, so that doesn’t happen again.
Howard is hoping that pays off today when Hibbing travels to Proctor to take on the Rails in a 7 p.m., contest at Terry Egerdahl Field.
Right now, it’s all about playing 48 minutes of football.
“Getting some kids back from injury will help that,” Howard said. “We had a few kids out with injuries, but we told the kids after the game that we have to turn up the conditioning a few more notches, so we can get through the fourth quarter.
“Numbers would huge because it would be nice to sub more kids in and out that we know can play at the varsity level. We don’t have those numbers right now.”
That Cloquet game was a 20-14 game heading into the fourth quarter, so that did breathe some life into the team.
“They’re optimistic right now,” Howard said. “It’s there, so we’re trying to tell the kids that we can take that next step forward, keep building off of what we are doing. That game showed them that, ‘Hey, we can do this.’
“Hopefully, we can keep building off of that.”
The next key is making plays at certain times during the game.
The Bluejackets put the Lumberjacks on an three-and-out to start the third quarter, but Hibbing couldn’t capitalize on its first drive of the half.
After a punt put Cloquet inside the 2-yard line, the Bluejackets needed some kind of stop, but they didn’t get it.
“It’s vital that we can make plays when we need to make plays,” Howard said. “We came out and had one of our first three-and-outs of the year, then we couldn’t move the ball on offense.
“They had that long drive. On defense, Coach (Dan) Merfeld has been talking about coming out with the energy we had on the three-and-out, and not the energy we expelled during that long drive.”
Hibbing is taking on a Proctor team that has an 0-4 mark, which kind of surprises Howard.
“I grew up in Pine City, and we used to play them in scrimmages, then we started playing them for real,” Howard said. “They were always a tough team. Their coach always has them where they need to be.
“They’re looking for their first win, too, just like we are.”
Defensively, the Bluejackets will be dealing with a Proctor
offense that likes misdirection plays.
“We can’t get sucked in by the fakes,” Howard said. “They run their fakes well. Watching their first game against Esko, they pulled a lot of defenders on the fake option, and their running back had a lot of space up the middle.
“Our middle linebackers have to do their job, and our outside linebackers have to do their job. They have to make sure nothing gets outside of them. They can’t go for the dive fake, jump in there, then the quarterback goes to the outside. They have to trust that everyone is going to do their job.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets started to get things rolling with Dominic Marchetti, Josh Kivela, Austin Hill and Kaine Truckenbrod, along with the passing from Mayson Brown.
“We have to do what was working against Cloquet,” Howard said. “It’s building more confidence in our offensive line, our quarterback building more confidence in the offense.
“Having Dom in the backfield has been huge. Running with Austin, Charles (Wangensteen), Josh and Kaine, that has been a bright spot.”
With two 0-4 teams playing, something has to give. Howard is hoping his team can start fast, then finish things off.
“We have to stay focused,” Howard said. “We can’t take plays easily. We can’t take our conditioning drills easily or an individual drill easily.
“We have to push it to the next level and try to break that next mental barrier of playing with them in the fourth quarter. That’s our biggest key.”
