HIBBING — As Mike Veneziano begins his 50th season of coaching both the Hibbing High School boys and girls swimming teams, he’s seen a lot of athletes come and go.
He started coaching the Bluejacket girls in 1991, and he’s led them to numerous Section titles.
Last year, Hibbing fell a little short to Mesabi East, but the Bluejackets swam well on both days of the 7A Meet to place second.
It won’t be easy this year as the Giants, Eveleth-Gilbert and Two Harbors all have plenty of talent to go around, but Veneziano will do his best to have this team prepared in November.
That process started last week when practice opened, but Veneziano gets his first look at the team in competition when Hibbing takes part in the Duluth East Quad, which begins at noon today at the Greyhounds pool.
White Bear Lake, Duluth East and Bloomington Jefferson will join the Bluejackets in the event.
Veneziano never thought he’d be around this long.
“I like to joke that this has been the longest running part-time job I’ve ever had,” Veneziano said. “I never intended to coach girls swimming long term. It was something to do while I was looking for a teaching job.
“That’s how things work out.”
As for this season, Veneziano is looking forward to molding this team into a 7A contender.
“We graduated a lot of girls last year, but we do have a good nucleus of veterans,” Veneziano said. “With our younger girls, some of them saw varsity action. A lot of those kids were only in maybe one or two events by section time.
“There’s a lot of kids who will emerge and start moving up in the ranks to fill those positions. That’s going to take some time and patience to develop this team. That’s not a problem.”
Veneziano does have seven seniors on this year’s squad including Makenna Kriske, Natalie Skorich, Meghan Minne, Ryanne Sauer, Claire Furlong, Cady Rancourt and Astrea Nelson-Jones.
It’s going to be up to them to bring this team together.
“A problem I’ve seen over the years is good teams with a lot of seniors, when they leave, the class behind them, they have been good followers,” Veneziano said. “They haven’t had to step up to the plate leadership-wise. That becomes foreign to them.
“I have a feeling that this crew of seniors will do a good job of stepping up to that position and a good job of leadership.”
As far as events go, Veneziano isn’t going to pigeonhole any one individual into any one event.
That wouldn’t be fair to them or the team.
“What we do is anybody’s guess right now,” Veneziano said. “That’s all a part of the development process. We have to run the experiment as the season goes on and figure that out. I can’t sit down right now and predict an accurate end-of-the-season lineup.
“Sometimes the search for what we need is half the fun of the process.”
The one thing Veneziano will do is train these girls to the best of his abilities.
“One of the things we’re working on right now is the concept of continually pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones,” he said. “Human performance is dependent on that, no matter what stage of your career you’re at. You have to push out of your comfort zone.
“One of the things we try to do is I want the kids to do something that actually scares them every day. I want them to get to the point where they’re uncomfortable doing something every day. Obviously, nothing dangerous, but something they’re tentative to do. You force yourself to do it.”
That’s where the growth comes into play.
“When you get into a more controlled environment, your race doesn’t scare you anymore,” Veneziano said. “You’re already in the mindset of being able to overcome fear. You’ve practiced it. It’s like anything else. It’s a skill you have to practice to get better at.
“We’re putting a large focus on that right now.”
It’s all mind over matter, so Veneziano devises plans to get his swimmers out of their comfort zones.
“I want them to find something that scares them a little bit every day, and I plan on throwing something at them every day that scares the daylights out of them,” Veneziano said. “That might be uncomfortable, but so is competition.
“Familiarity breeds confidence.”
Hibbing did go one full week without a pool, but, according to Veneziano, that wasn’t a detriment to his practices.
“The pool area looks fantastic,” Veneziano said. “They did some work on the tile and grouting. I was fine giving up some pool time for this.They did a fantastic job on it.”
Veneziano adapted his practices, so he’s not too concerned about it.
“The beauty of doing this for as many seasons as I’ve been doing this, it’s your ability to adapt and adjust,” Veneziano said. “Teams that perform at high levels of competition, also have the ability to adapt and adjust.
“When we didn’t have the water in the pool, we took advantage of that time to do things that we won’t necessarily do in the pool. We concentrated on those things. There’s plenty of time left in the season to be in the pool, and doing the work there.”
What does Veneziano hope to see in this four-team meet?
“We’re in a highly-experimental stage right now,” Veneziano said. “I want to give the athletes some input into their own competition. I want to accommodate them in at least one event, then let the coaching staff put the rest of events in for them.
“Our lineup is coming from all directions, which is fine. It’s not about the destination. It’s about the journey, the process of doing this. Once you get that going, all of the stuff that we consider successful takes care of itself.”
