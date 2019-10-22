DULUTH — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano and his staff were looking for some answers, but they found more questions.
That was the case when the Bluejackets took on Duluth East in a dual meet that saw the Greyhounds come away with a 108-78 victory Tuesday at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
According to assistant coach Ross Harvey, who was filling in for Veneziano, said the waters got muddier during the meet
“We didn’t get a whole lot of questions answered,” Harvey said. “We did get some good swims with Meghan (Minne), Geli (Stenson) and Natalie Skorich). We were looking for our depth to separate themselves, but they didn’t.
“We’re dealing with a younger group of swimmers. We’re young. I suspect that they’re still beat down, and they’re not ready to recover. There will be a lot more guesswork by the coaches. We didn’t separate ourselves in the water.”
Minne would win the 200 freestyle in 2:05.32, then she won the 100 freestyle in 56.18.
Stenson won the 500 freestyle in 5:46.30, and Skorich won the 50 freestyle in 26.57.
Minne, Skorich, Madison St. George and Stenson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.05, and that same foursome won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:00.87.
“The coaching staff knows exactly what many of these girls are capable of in races,” Harvey said. “It’s getting them to believe what we believe. We see it in practice every day, and we know that good swims are in them.”
Duluth East 108, Hibbing 78
200 Medley Relay — 1. Duluth East (Sarah Gore, Clara Kramer, Harriet Anderson, Noora Niakenen) 2:03.62; 2. Hibbing (Macie Emerson, Claire Furlong, Meghan Savage, Emery Maki) 2:11.32; 3. DE (Caroline Flaig, Thea Kramer, Sophie Hanson, Katie Braaten) 2:14.95.
200 Freestyle — 1. Meghan Minne, H, 2:05.32; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 2:05.89; 3. Clara Wodny, DE 2:06.36.
200 IM — 1. Elly Rectenwald, DE, 2:30.95; 2. Julia Zimple, DE, 2:31.31; 3. Madison St. George, H, 2:37.49.
50 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Skorich, H, 26.57; 2. Hazel Kemp, DE, 28.05; 3. Clara Kramer, DE, 28.35.
1 Meter Dive — 1. Alicia Hall, DE, 164.95; 2. Elena Siers, DE, 162.65; Elsie Zimple, DE, 161.85.
100 Butterfly — 1. Harriet Anderson, DE, 1:08.16; 2. Clara Wodny, DE, 1:08.35; 3. Madison St. George, H, 1:11.98.
100 Freestyle — 1. Meghan Minne, H, 56.18; 2. Teagan Rudstrom, DE, 59.80; 3. Natalie Skorich, H, 1:00.52.
500 Freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 5:46.30; 2. Hazel Kemp, DE, 5:58.82; 3. Amelia Berry, DE, 6:09.63.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. H (Natalie Skorich, Madison St. George, Geli Stenson, Meghan Minne) 1:47.05; 2. DE (Teagan Rudstrom, Elly Rectenwald, Hazel Kemp, Clara Wodny) 1:48.82; 3. DE (Clara Kramer, Sarah Gore, Kathryn Kirby, Amelia Berry) 1:54.92.
100 Backstroke — 1. Signe Kurth, DE, 1:12.00; 2. Macie Emerson, H, 1:14.01; 3. Maari Rohrbaugh, DE, 1:14.99.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Clara Kramer, DE, 1:13.64; 2. Elly Rectenwald, DE, 1:14.46; 3. Julia Zimple, DE, 1:14.92.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. H (Meghan Minne, Natalie Skorich, Madison St. George, Geli Stenson) 4:00.87; 2. DE (Hazel Kemp, Clara Wodny, Teagan Rudstrom, Elly Rectenwald) 4:05.52; 3. H (Ally Raukar, Riley Story, Emery Maki, Macie Emerson) 4:16.23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.