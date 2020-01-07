Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team had been performing well over the first part of the season, but the Bluejackets ran into a brick wall against Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Blue Devils/Golden Bears had enough power to swim past Hibbing by the score of 103-83 Tuesday at the high school pool.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano gave all of the credit to Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert.
“They swam a good meet,” Veneziano said. “I have to compliment them. The job that they did tonight, they swam well, and we didn’t swim that well today. We had some opportunities where we could have changed the outcome of this meet, but we missed everyone of them.
“I have no idea why. The sheer amount of effort I put in to try to figure this out to give us the best advantage, that was the worst possible outcome I could have thought up. It is what it is. You live and learn.”
According to Veneziano, the effort was there.
“We tried hard, but we didn’t have that extra push factor today,” he said. “We allowed ourselves to get beat. It happens sometimes.”
It just wasn’t Hibbing’s day, and Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert made them pay for it.
“It’s a cycle,” Veneziano said. “You can’t swim up all of the time. We had a succession of some pretty good meet, but today was a down factor for. We had a few good things go our way, but it’s not one meet I’m going to go home and think about a lot.
“I’ll figure out the stuff we need to keep working on. We’re doing a lot of good things, but we’re not doing enough of them. That focus, discipline and the ability to go to the next level when you need it wasn’t there today.”
Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Cooper Emerson did win the 200 medley relay; Stenson won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; Emerson won the 50 freestyle; McCormack won the 100 backstroke; and Tyler Fosso won the diving.
Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 103, Hibbing 83
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:46.72; 2. Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert (Owen Engel, Aidan Hecimovich, Leif Sundquist, Cameron Johnson), 1:52.13; 3 Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Chase Musich), 1:54.44.
200 freestyle — 1. Andrew Bird, VEG, 1:55.80; 2. Andrew Hoppe, H, 1:58.68; 3. Johnson, VEG, 2:00.17.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson, H, 2:09.42; 2. Sundquist, VEG, 2:18.51; 3. Engel, VEG, 2:19.66.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 22.79; 2. Nathan Spiering, VEG, 24.09; 3. Pocquette, H, 24.39.
Diving — 1. Tyler Fosso, H, 154.20; 2. Cole Hughes, H, 152.85; 3. Max Gritzmacher, VEG, 126.30.
100 butterfly — 1. William Stenson, H, 54.40; 2. Gunnar George, VEG, 57.27; 3. Leighton Ongalo, VEG, 1:04.00.
100 freestyle — 1. Andrew Bird, VEG, 50.95; 2. Andrew Hoppe, H, 51.11; 3. Leif Sundquist, VEG, 53.36.
500 freestyle — 1. Cameron Johnson, VEG, 5:28.03; 2. Cooper Emerson, H, 5:28.86; 3. Harrison Logan, VEG, 5:36.18.
200 freestyle relay — 1. VEG (Nathan Spiering, Andrew Bird, Gunnar George, Leif Sundquist), 1:33.65; 2. H (Luke Poquette, Andrew Hoppe, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:34.32; 3. VEG (John Kendall, Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Daniel Spaeth), 1:43.68.
100 backstroke — 1. Chance McCormick, H, 1:01.45; 2. Aaron Hadrava, H, 1:02.74; 3. Owen Engel, VEG, 1:03.57.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gunnar George, VEG, 1:13.88; 2. Aiden Hecimovich, VEG, 1:13.89; 3. Ben Riipinen, H, 1;14.04.
400 freestyle relay — 1. VEG (Owen Engel, Nathan Spiering, Andrew Bird, Gunnar George), 3:32.28; 2. VEG (Robert Kelson, Cameron Johnson, Harrison Logan, Leighton Ongalo), 3:39.96; 3. H (Andrew Hoppe, Ben Phillips, Aaron Hadrava, Chance McCormick), 3:40.89.
