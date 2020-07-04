HIBBING — For a span of seven years, the Hibbing High School volleyball team couldn’t be beat, at least not in Section 7AAA.
From 2003 until 2009, the Bluejackets dominated the section, and it all started after a loss to Grand Rapids in 2002.
For the first three of those years, it was a cast of players ranging from seniors to sophomores, but that age difference didn’t seem to matter.
It was a team in the truest sense of the word.
———
The sophomore class was the biggest group, with Emma Jaynes, Evie Skoy, Nina Lutmer, Steph Koth, Brittany Brownell and Taryn McCue.
“We had played together for so long that we became best friends,” Jaynes said. We did everything together. We followed in the footsteps of Crystal Nucech. Thoaw players became our volleyball idols.
“It was an impressionable time figuring out who we were. We had some adult athletes to look up to. It was before social media, so it was only what we could physically see.”
———
This core of sophomores wanted to experience the same success as their predecessors.
“They became what we aspired to be,” Jaynes said. “We saw how much we could benefit from volleyball and teamwork. They took it seriously, and they had so much fun. We always tried to do that.
“They knew we looked up to them. That stood out to us and it does now.”
Being close is what made those three teams successful.
“There was a lot of good chemistry on those teams,” Lutmer said. “The seniors put a lot of effort into creating that chemistry. That’s what made it fun. They did things like hosting sleepovers.
“We did that team bonding.”
———
The 2003 group was led by Megan Liesmaki and Diana Moody.
Liesmaki remembers the disappointment of losing to the Thunderhawks in that 2002 final.
“It was painful,” Liesmaki said. “We were standing on the line ready to shake hands, and I was feeling how incredible it would be to have the opportunity to go to state. It’s a unique and rare experience.
“Standing on that line after losing that game, all I could think of was, ‘We have to get there. I want to experience that.’ Seeing those seniors next to you, I thought, ‘Man, we let them down. We have to come back next year with some extra fire.’”
Liesmaki had heard the stories from her father, Chris, about the experiences he had at the 1975 and 1976 basketball tournaments. Her mother, Terri, was a cheerleader for those squads.
“He always talked about how supportive the community was, and the camaraderie he had with the guys he grew up with,” Liesmaki said.
———
Liesmaki said she and Moody weren’t apprehensive about those six sophomores on the team.
“They were all incredible people,” Liesmaki said. “Going to state was something we all wanted to achieve. Diana, I couldn't have asked for a better co-captain. She was wonderful to work with.
“With Shawna, Kristin and Jill back, we enjoyed each other. We did stuff outside of playing volleyball together.”
———
Liesmaki and Moody’s leadership left a big impression on the sophomores.
“They did a good job working with the younger players,” McCue said. “They would hand out notes ahead of games, giving us advice and to set this kind of goal. They made you feel special.
“They set the tone that year.”
———
According to Koth, Liesmaki was the ultimate leader.
“She and I were competing for the second open position at outside hitter,” Koth said. “I remember beating her out for that position at the beginning of the year, but she worked incredibly hard and earned it back.
“I say that to focus on the fact that she was an extremely humble captain that didn’t let her feelings show. She kept her composure and earned her spot back at the end of the year.”
The best part of that story: Koth and Liesmaki ended up on the court at the same time at that 2003 state tournament.
“I still have the picture of her and I playing together,” Koth said.
———
Liesmaki handled it well because she was in a similar situation as a junior.
“It was with Talia Carpenter, and she handled it well,” Liesmaki said. “We were a team. We all loved to play. We all wanted time on the court, but we wanted to make each other better, and have an incredible experience.
“They were so skilled. They had the drive, the determination and they worked hard. Nobody was handed those positions. It was the same for the five elders. I had to fight to get my spot just as much. We wanted everyone to be better players.”
———
According to Kristin Riesgraf, who was a junior that season, the team held a meeting at the Apple Valley Tournament, and that was the turning point of the season.
“I remember us having a meeting about what positions we wanted to play,” Riesgraf said. “I was playing on the outside, and all-around. Emma, Megan and some of the others were on the outside, and that could have caused some conflict.
“That was a hard question to answer. What was the best answer?”
Riesgraf got moved to the right side, which was fine with her.
“I just wanted to play. It didn’t matter where they put me,” Riesgraf said. “You do what’s best for the team.
“Those are the sacrifices and compromises you have to make for the team.”
———
No position was guaranteed.
“There was no star player on our team, so we never had to deal with that dynamic,” Varichak said. “We all had our role to play, and we did it well. Our coaches often pointed out that there was always someone right behind us to take our spot if we weren’t working hard enough.
“While that mentality can be hard to handle at times, it forced me to toughen up and build leadership skills that I continue to use to this day. I was lucky to be a part of such a talented team.”
———
With Liesmaki and Moody steering the ship, that started a run of seven-straight seasons at state, with Liesmaki finally getting her chance to live out that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It was my senior year, and I had one shot,” Liesmaki said. “It was incredible. I have more memories of being at state, than standing on that line after the section tournament.
“Standing next to the girls, I was looking into the stands and it was awesome. I’m so thankful for it. When I walked away from it, I was grateful for the work ethic it taught me. Diana and I wanted to leave that behind with the rest of the team. I enjoyed that feeling.”
———
Varchak, who was a junior on that 2003 team, can’t say enough positive things about those seniors and the rest of her teammates.
“I have so many amazing memories playing with that group of girls,” Varichak said. “We played volleyball year round. We would travel every-other weekend to the Twin Cities to compete in various tournaments, and the parents would switch off taking each other’s kids.”
They became adoptive families, according to Varichak.
“There were the Glumacks (Georgean, Babe and Jill), and the Liesmaki’s (Chris, Terri and Megan),” Varichak said. “I’m pretty sure I travelled with every member of the team at one point or another.
“I still consider these people family to this day.”
———
On one particular trip to Arizona during Junior Olumpics, the team met 16-time WWE World Champion Rick Flair.
“That’s right,” Varichak said. “We got to play against Charlotte Flair, who is the current WWE Queen.”
———
In 2004, with Liesmaki and Moody graduated, Varichak, Glumack and Riesgraf took over the reins of the team, and they carried on those same traditions.
Varichak didn’t take that responsibility lightly.
“As freshmen on the varsity team, Jill and I idolized our seniors, especially Ashley (Marsh)
and Talia,” Varichak said. “We even took their jersey numbers after they graduated.
“They were great role models to look up to,
and they taught us that it was possible to work incredibly hard, and have fun at the same time.”
It was that attitude that brought that team together.
———
Lutmer didn’t realize at the time, but when she coached one season at Hibbing Community College, her understanding of what it takes to be a team became more clear.
“If you have a team that’s talented, but there’s no chemistry and you don’t trust each other, that doesn’t go too far,” Lutmer said. “If you have a team that believes in each other, even if they’re not the most talented team, that can take them far.”
That was ingrained in that group of seniors and juniors.
“That’s a big part of it,” Lutmer. “Those types of things the seniors did, they were traditions for years. They may have felt newer for us, but that’s how we got involved in the varsity group.
“There were expectations. It was a privilege to carry on those expectations.”
———
Having talent helps.
“The core of athletes we had at that time, they were willing to put in the time,” said Joyce Wirtanen, who was the assistant coach on those teams. “Chemistry plays a big part of that as well. There were some natural leaders in each of those years.
“Once you make state, the kid underneath you, you bring them along, and they get to experience the whole state-tournament atmosphere. They may not play, but that motivates them.”
———
Glumack made sure the team was serious, but she wanted to keep the mood light.
“You have to have fun, but you have to win, too,” Glumack said. “Playing for Gail, she let us have fun, but you had to earn your fun. It was a good group of girls in general. We had our prank weekends, and the jokes we played on each other.
“That’s the best.”
———
Nobody was spared from those pranks.
Glumack’s partner in crime was Varichak.
“One of our favorite pastimes was embarrassing whatever parent drew the short straw, and had to bring us to the tournament that weekend,” Varichak said. “We would tell the waitstaff at the restaurants that it was their birthday, so they would sing in front of the whole restaurant..
“We also loved to sneak into wedding receptions at the hotels we stayed at. We would pretend to know the bride and groom, and dance the night away.”
During their senior and junior years, Varichak and Glumack needed to find someone to take their place, so they chose Nicole Nyberg for the job.
“We saw a potential up-and-comer in Nicole to fill our prankster shoes,” Varichak said. “We took her under our wing, and showed her our ways. We accidentally got her in trouble executing a prank during our senior-year at the state tournament.
“Sorry Nicole.”
———
During that season, Hermantown was going to be Hibbing’s biggest adversary.
It was also the year that Nucech was going to record her 700th victory.
That win, ironically, came against Hermantown early in the season.
“Dennis (Nucech) would remind us how important things were during the high-school season,” Riesgraf said. “In that first Hermantown match, the whole community came out for that. The gym was packed.
“They had a big outside hitter, and my responsibility was to set a block her. I did a good job on her. It was cool to be a part of that 700th win.”
———
The second matchup with Hawks came in the section finals, and once again, Hibbing prevailed for a second-straight trip to state.
Riesgraf, who is an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, learned a lot about coaching from Nucech and Wirtanen.
“The amount of focus and intent to practice, I didn’t realize what we were doing when it happened,” Riesgraf said. “When I look back now, I can’t believe how structured, intentful and purposeful those practices were.
“That’s what made us so good. We could handle someone beating us out for a spot even though we didn’t like it.”
———
This time the Bluejackets were more prepared for the bright lights of the big city.
“That first time, we had nerves because none of us had been there before,” Riesgraf said. “The Xcel Energy Center was huge. To be on that floor, with all of those people in the stands…
“That second year, most of us had various playing time at state. We had more of a mission. For Shawna, Jill and I, it was our last hurrah. It was a great way to end it. Not a lot of teams get to do that.”
Varichak said, “The opportunity to be at state was the culmination of years of hard work. It was everything we had been working toward since we were kids, and we were so honored to make it.
“As a small northern Minnesota team, we often do not get the same opportunities or recognition as our Twin Cities counterparts. Playing in the state tournament was a chance to showcase our team to a wider audience.”
———
It was more than that.
“The talent level of our state tournament team was exceptional,” Varichak said. “It’s so rare to get that combination of athletic talent, size and dedication that was present on that team. Nearly every one of us went on to play college volleyball.
“Emma and I played in the same division, and we were both four-year starters. I know most of the others went on to do well.”
———
Hibbing’s stay at state was short-lived, however as the Bluejackets lost to Marshall in five games, then in the consolation semifinals, Woodbury beat Hibbing in five games.
———
Speaking of traditions, the team had their regular stops on road trips to the Twin Cities.
“We would always go thrift-store shopping,” Koth said. “I also remember we would stop at the Hinckley Grand Casino buffet. I don’t know why, but we would always buy rings at the shop there.
“Joyce (Wirtanen) would always make us a pudding dessert with candy in it for the road trips. It was awesome.”
On game days, Nucech would write out notes to every player.
“Especially before big games,” McCue said. “She would tell us what we needed to do. At state, that was something that grounded us before the game. It was a ritual having her give us those cards.
“It was meaningful that our coach did that for us.”
———
On the court those three years, the Bluejackets had every spot on the floor covered.
In two of those three seasons, Hibbing placed fourth at the state tournament.
“We had some amazing talent on our teams,” Koth said. “Our team chemistry, coaching staff and commitment is what made us great. It was fun to not only play with my best friends, but to also have talented teammates.”
———
Koth got so much more out of it than three trips to the state.
“Playing on a team taught me many life skills,” Koth said. “I hope and pray that my children will one day be able to have a similar experience. It was a huge blessing during my high school career.
“I'm very grateful for all of those who made it possible to get there — the parents, coaches and teammates.”
———
In 2005, when all of those sophomores became seniors, it was their turn to lead the younger girls on the team.
“I’d like to think we did a good job with that,” McCue said. “Our senior group was so big. That was unique. We were the starting team, but we were aware of wanting to train the next ones coming in. We had that experience in the eighth-grade, looking up to the seniors.
“Those players were awesome. We talked to them about how to keep this tradition going. We wanted to show the younger girls how exciting this was. We wanted to get that fire going. We wanted to go to state.”
———
According to Lutmer, winning the section title wasn’t a given during the 2005 season.
“I remember going into our senior year not overly confident, but if we worked hard and stayed focused, we could do it,” Lutmer said. “Looking back as a sophomore, it was crazy. As a junior it was we can do this.
“As a senior, we had a lot of confidence. We had been there before, so we knew we could do it again. We just needed to continue to work hard.”
With all that seasoning, that was reason enough to believe that the Bluejackets had what it took to win the 7AAA title.
“From my perspective, with a class of fve seniors, when we were sophomores, we had another year to mature,” Lutmer said. “That made a big difference in our mental and physical maturity.
“Between those two years, it was watching things happen. Now, we were a part of making those things happen.”
———
The coaching helped a lot, too.
The one word Koth used about that coaching staff is commitment.
“I don’t know a word better than that for Gail,” Koth said. “She put in a lot of time and effort to make sure we played together as much as we could throughout the year. Joyce also worked hard and was right by Gail’s side throughout the competition.
“Being at state is an incredible opportunity. I credit our team, and coaches for working hard to get there three times. We had incredible team chemistry. I am grateful for all they did for us.”
Varichak was also quick to compliment her coaches.
“She’s a legend in high-school volleyball,” Varichak said. “Every high school and college coach in Minnesota knows and respects the kind of volleyball players she turned out. She was old school as far as her coaching style goes, but she believes success comes from thousands of hours of repetitions and hard work.
“You knew she was in it 100-percent, which made you want to give 110-percent.”
———
Varichak also credits Wirtanen and the job she did to make those teams excel.
“She was a perpetual ball of energy,” Varichak said. “She ran most of the drills, and she had a zero-tolerance policy for anything less than 100-percent effort. I don’t even want to think about the countless numbers of ladders we had to run as motivation when we were caught slacking off.
“She was also the travel organizer of the crew, and an amazing cook.”
———
Wirtanen was happy to be along for the ride.
“It was a lifetime experience,” Wirtanen said. “As a coach, I had a front-row seat, and you hope it all comes out well. I’m sure there aren’t many coaches that can say they were lucky enough to do that.
“It was the corps of athletes we had at that time. They were willing to put in the time and effort in the offseason as well.”
