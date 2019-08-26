Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — One win doesn’t a season make, and the Hibbing High School volleyball team is well aware of that notion
The Bluejackets did a good job against Deer River in their opener, but now, Hibbing must carry that success into game two of the season.
That game will be played today when the Bluejackets travel to Aurora to take on Mesabi East, beginning at 7 p.m.
According to Hibbing coach Sarah McGough, her team has forgotten all about the victory, and the Bluejackets are ready to move on.
“They’re realizing that there’s more work to be done,” McGough said. “That was only the first game. We got the jitters out of the way, then we can start improving on the technical skills.”
There’s always work that needs to be done, and McGough noticed something right off the bat.
“Our footwork,” she said. “For serving, receiving, and blocking even, we have to get them to the net, hands over and reaching. I’d like to see more blocks in the game, and a better a better passing percentage.”
That passing percentage should be up in the 80-percentile. Hibbing’s passing percent was in the 70s.
“It’s moving the feet,” McGough said. “We have to practice those key skills here. That’s what we worked on Monday.”
When the Bluejackets did get a good pass, McGough liked what she saw at the net.
“Our attacks were good,” she said. “I felt that we went in for a quicker offense. They definitely did that portion of it.”
Defensively, some corrections were made so Hibbing can put up a tighter block.
“It’s getting our hands there and timing,” McGough said. “We haven’t had time to work on that portion of the game. That’s been in the works now, so I’m hoping it will be better this week.”
The Bluejackets missed a lot of serves against the Warriors, and that trend can’t continue.
“I was surprised by that because at practice, we hadn’t been missing any,” McGough said. “I’m chalking that up to first-game jitters.”
Last year, Mesabi East came to Hibbing and beat the Bluejackets on their own court.
McGough would like to turn the tables on that one this time around.
“They have always been a good, hustling team,” McGough said. “They have strong skill sets, so we’re going to have to play our best in order to top that. To beat them there would be absolutely wonderful.
“It’s going to take perseverance, making sure that we’re staying on top, and not letting the small things get in the way. If we make an error, we have to move on.”
