Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team had a nice run of home games to start the season, six to be exact.
Those first five games resulted in losses, but the Bluejackets get one more chance to redeem themselves when they host Delano in a 1 p.m., contest today at Vic Power Field.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman wasn’t necessarily in favor of having six-straight home games, but it is what it is when it comes to scheduling.
“I prefer a schedule more mixed up,” Edman said. “Next week, we’re on the road. It wasn’t a wasted opportunity for them to play games where they’re more comfortable. They play with more energy than if they had to ride a bus for four hours.
“We enjoy playing on turf. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next week. It’ll be more predictable. We’ve responded well to that. It’ll keep them on their toes. They like that feeling of playing on a competition-based field instead of playing games on the same field they practice on.”
As for Delano, Edman said he doesn’t know too much about them.
“We’ve never played Delano before,” he said. “I was try8ng to look at their roster on the high-school site, but even then, it’s hard to tell what kind of team and coaching they have.
“We have to take them on like we would any other team, using the attacking drills we run in practice. The boys should be able to use them.”
The one thing the Bluejackets must have is patience.
Hibbing/Chisholm rushed itself against Duluth Denfeld and missed out some good scoring opportunities.
“We need to see them have more patience when they’re moving the ball into the opponent’s side of the field,” Edman said. “We have to play smarter. The issue we have quite a bit is we have a few sloppy passes that lead to break-aways for the other team.
“We have to clean up those possessions better, and that should give up an opportunity to create scoring chances. We did create some late in the Denfeld game, but by that time, there wasn’t enough time left in the game to create more of them.”
That all comes with experience, and communication.
“When everyone is talking, things come together,” Edman said. “We have to establish that early, and hope the boys are up to the task.
