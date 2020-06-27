HIBBING — The loss was gut-wrenching.
The 1983 Hibbing High School boys hockey team was primed to go back-to-back to the state tournament after advancing to the show in 1982, but International Falls took care of that dream with an upset victory in the Section 7 finals.
After the loss, there was one of two ways to go — either fell sorry for themselves, or get back to work for the 1983-1984 season.
Pat Marolt and Pat Iozzo made the right choice — they started working out.
That loss to the Broncos in the quarterfinals fueled the Bluejackets heading into the 1983-84 season, and that extended into the 1984-85 season as Hibbing won consecutive section titles to make it three championships in four years.
“That set the table for what everyone wanted to accomplish the next two years,” said John Hyduke, who was a goalie on that team. “We didn’t want to fall short. It was a recommitment to make sure we got to the state tournament.
“After Hibbing made it 1982, with the players they had, it had been several years since they had gone to the tournament. There was a level of feeling that we would go. I’m sure there was a level of contentment, but we weren’t ready to play.”
It wasn’t a good night for any of the top seeds in Section 7 in 1983.
That day became known as Black Friday. The top four teams in Section 7 all lost that fateful night.
“No one expected it, that’s for sure,” John Zezel said. “We hung around the locker room looking at each other thinking, ‘What happened?’ All four of the top seeds lost. To lose to Falls, that’s a team we had beaten handily during the season.
“The seniors were upset, and all the rest of us thought, ‘We can’t let this happen again.’ We didn’t want the same type of feeling. We didn’t want to go through that again.”
Mike Grillo said, “It was awful. It’s one of those game where we had a good feeling. Mickey (Krampotich) was so good, and I happened to be on a line with him. I felt like there was no way we could lose.
“I felt like we were too strong. It was crushing. The worst part is that it was a home game, and we lost in front of our home crowd. It’s a classic cliché, but we said we couldn’t let that happen again.”
On the day of the section final against the Broncos, the team had gone to Maurice’s in the Irongate Mall to pick out sportcoats for the state tournament.
“We didn’t have to buy them,” Iozzo said. “The following year, on the day of the section finals, we were picking out coats at Maurice’s. We weren’t superstitious, thinking we can’t do it.
“That year, it was an upset game. They (the Falls) had a play-in game to get to us.”
According to Iozzo, International Falls had some extra incentive in that game.
Larry Crosby, who was a goalie on that team, said his coach, Larry Ross, told his team that Hibbing already had hotel reservations for state weekend, but that wasn’t out of the ordinary. Most teams did that.
“They were thinking we were overconfident, but every team had to make reservations, then cancel them if they lost,” Iozzo said.
To say it was an unexpected loss is an understatement.
“It hurt,” said Tony Catani. We were poised to go. We were confident.”
Marolt remembers the heartbreak after losing because that team had the likes of Krampotich and Paul Pulis on it, along with Iozzo and Catani.
When they had finally showered, and they were ready to leave the memorial arena, that’s when Marolt and Iozzo had to make a choice — party or get ready for the next season to begin.
“Neither one of us ever drank, but it was one of those things,” Iozzo said. “I know that both he and I were upset that night, more than we had been in our whole lives.”
It was decision-making time, and they both made the right choice.
“I had never gone to a party before, so we were debating on whether or not to go,” Marolt said. “As it turned out, that party got busted. We went to my parents’ basement and started working out.”
“We hit the weights and did some simple things because we didn’t want to have that same feeling again. That set the stage for the next couple of years. We had to do something different, so we hit it hard right after that.”
So did Catani.
“I started immediately after the game,” Catani said. “I was waiting for that next year to start. We were definitely focused as a team, doing stuff outside the rink.”
It was all for one cause — not feeling that agony of defeat again.
“There was a determination from a lot of players, even the ones that didn’t play in 1983,” said Hyduke. “We wanted to get a different result. Everyone took it more seriously.
“When you look at the success of that group, we knew we were good enough to compete and do well.”
The Bluejackets rededicated themselves for the 1984 season.
“When we worked out, we didn’t see many no-shows,” Zezel said. “We had a good team again, and we didn’t want to ruin that chance.”
Along with coaches Bill Olson and Bill Techar, Hyduke credited Rudy Krampotich and Mike Torrel for the teams’ success.
“Rudy would open up his house for weightlifting, setting the stage for success,” Hyduke said. “Mike helped us through our Bantam years. There were a lot of committed people along the way that got the program to where it was at that time.”
Bo Nickoloff said, “We didn’t want to feel like that again, watching another team go to state. The summer, we worked out. John organized it. We had weight vests, and we did a lot of running. A lot of people were committed to make it happen.
“It was determination. We came out playing for our teammates, the guy next to you, the next shift. It was a family.”
The 1983-84 season couldn’t come fast enough. When it finally started, the confidence level of the team was sky high.
“Bill Olson would jack us up and tell us how good or how bad we were,” Marolt said. “He always painted a picture of what state was like, and we knew we wanted that. We went into games knowing we could beat anybody if we out-worked and out-hustled them.
“Bill was a master of getting people to work hard. We also had a deep team with four lines. If somebody wasn’t performing, there was somebody else ready to take a spot. He wasn’t afraid to pull the plug.”
Practices were intense.
“He would push us because he wanted us to get better,” Marolt said. “That’s what was fun about practices. They were harder than the games, at least that’s what it felt like.”
According to Marolt, the team became known as the Comeback Kids.
“We’d be down a goal or two in the third period, then we’d come back and win,” Marolt said. “We had a lot of confidence. It was built from the year before.”
Mike Vidmar was a junior defenseman on that team, said he was happy to be along for the ride.
“I was fortunate to play with a lot of good hockey players,” Vidmar said. “A lot of us had played together on Pee Wees and Bantams, so we knew each other well. That helped too.”
During the regular season, Hibbing finished with an 18-1-1 mark. One of those wins was a victory over Edina, but one team had the Bluejackets stumped.
“We beat everybody we played except for Virginia,” Iozzo said. “We lost to them and tied them.”
When the Section 7 Tournament started, Hibbing rolled through its quarterfinal contest, then in the semifinals, the Bluejackets took on Hermantown.
At first, the game seemed to be a blowout. The Bluejackets had a 3-0 lead. They seemed to have things well in hand.
“I set up Pat three times on our first shift of the game, and he scored on the third one,” Iozzo said. “We were up 2-0 early, then their goalie, Darryl Illikainen, he was unbelievable. We couldn’t score on him.”
Down 3-0, the Hawks started to make a comeback, which they finished late in the third period.
At 3-2, Olson called a timeout.
“He said, ‘Do not take a penalty,’” Marolt said. “Off the faceoff, the puck goes into the corner, and I took a stupid penalty. As I’m going to the box, the look Bill gave me from across the rink, he was ready to kill me.
“All during that time, I was hoping they didn’t score.”
The Hawks got the equalizer, sending the game in overtime.
“I had to come across the ice with my head down like a little puppy,” Marolt said.
In overtime, John Zezel scored the game-winner, much to the relief of Marolt.
“He saved the season and me,” Marolt said. “I gave him the biggest hug.”
Hyduke said, “It was a relief after that goal went in. When you’re completely dominating, all it takes is one shot. That was the one upset he (Hermantown coach Bruce Plante) was hoping to get early in his coaching career.”
That game was too-close-for-comfort.
“If I want to compare it to something, it was like that Mahtomedi and Hermantown championship game this year,” Hyduke said. “The whole time we’d be pressing so hard to score, then the puck would go in the other direction.
“They capitalized on their scoring chances. They didn’t have many of them. It was one of those games where we were completely better than they were, but they hung around and made a game of it.”
Fortunately, the Bluejackets didn’t let Illikainen get into their heads.
“We couldn’t put one past him, but nobody got down,” Zezel said. “We were outshooting them, and we knew that if we kept playing our game, we would get one past him, but it’s not the most comfortable feeling, that’s for sure.
“Watching from the bench it was like, ‘Please don’t let it happen here.’ It was much less nerve racking on the ice rather than sitting on the bench.”
About six minutes into the extra session, Zezel got that game-winning goal, sending Hibbing into the finals.
“We put on some forechecking pressure and forced a face off in their zone,” Zezel said. “The puck went to either (Mike) Vidmar or (Jerry) Christoff, and they took a shot. It happened to hit my stick, and I watched it go under his glove.”
The Hawks thought it was high-sticking, but to no avail.
“People were going crazy,” Zezel said. “You wish you had a better memory of everything, but it was a mass of humanity. Everyone was hugging each other.”
How about that hug from Marolt?
“That was in the locker room,” Zezel said.
It was a closer game than Hibbing wanted it to be.
“It was totally draining,” Nickoloff said. “The favorite team against the underdog. They were making us sweat. The sweat was running down Olson’s forehead as the game was going on.
“It was adventurous and fun.”
Speaking of Virginia, Hibbing thought that would be the team it would face in the finals.
“When we were riding home for Grand Rapids, somehow we found out that Greenway upset Virginia,” Iozzo said. “It was bittersweet. We didn’t have to play them, but we wanted to beat them. They had our number.
“They matched up well with us that year.”
Terry Cullen was the Blue Devils coach. He would be let go the next year. Cullen ended up in Moorhead, and his coaching career took off from there.
“He was a good coach, and they had some talent,” Iozzo said.
In the finals, that game wasn’t so nerve racking as Hibbing beat Greenway 6-1.
The score may have been lopsided, but that didn’t take away from the excitement of playing for the Section 7 title.
“You’ll never have another game in your life that’s as exciting as that section-final game,” Iozzo said. “Even at the state tournament and that’s great, nothing compares to that section-final game.
“The electricity in the arena, it didn’t take much to pump you up for that game.”
This time, the team got to go to Maurice’s and pick out those sportcoats and sunglasses.
“It was crazy fun,” Zezel said. “There were a lot of activities going on. I remember vividly going to the elementary schools after we had a big breakfast. At Tobie’s, there was a sign that said, ‘Good luck Bluejackets.’
“The atmosphere was crazy.”
When play started, the Bluejackets fell behind 2-0 to St. Cloud Apollo after two periods.
The Comeback Kids earned their nickname in that game with a six-goal third period.
Edina was up next.
———
A player by the name of Paul Ranheim, who would go on to have a productive National Hockey League career, carried the Hornets to a 5-1 victory.
“We had beaten them in Edina, but he was hurt at that time,” Marolt said. “In this game, he was a man amongst boys. He smoked us.”
Hyduke said, “We started the tourney well, then facing Edina, we knew we could beat them, but Paul lit me up for three. If someone is going to light you up, he was a good guy to do it.
“He’s had a little success along the way. They dominated us. They had some high-end guys.”
Zezel remembers having some battles against Ranheim.
“I was mixing it up with him in front of the net, but I had no luck moving him,” Zezel said. “He was good. He was a stocky, tough kid. He was strong. It still bothers me that we lost to them.”
The loss was disappointing, but after the game, the team headed to the Embassy Suites, where most of the Bluejacket fans were staying.
“We walked into the hotel, and there must have been eight floors of Hibbing people hanging out on the balconies,” Zezel said. “They got word that we were coming to the hotel, and they were cheering us on.”
In the third-place game, the Bluejackets beat St. Paul Johnson.
The team went out to celebrate.
“Doc Owens brought us out for a team dinner at the University Club, then they wanted the bus to go back to that hotel,” Zezel said. “We stayed there for a couple of hours. It seemed like the whole town of Hibbing was there.”
According to Marolt, it wasn’t a very good state experience for John Hagen.
“On the bus, we were having a great time with a boombox blaring,” Marolt said. “John was sitting in the corner all depressed. We were playing cards and dancing, but he was in a vegatative state.
“He had a sore throat and fever. We brought him to the hospital, and they found out he had Mono. He couldn't play the whole time.”
Hagen would play in game one, then he missed the next two games.
Tom Hanson said there was one reason why this team had that success.
“It was a special group of guys,” Hanson said. “It was a neat situation. It wasn’t like we all hung out together when we weren’t on the ice, but once we hit the ice, we were a team. It was one for all, and all for one.
“It was an unselfish group of people. Everybody had the same goal in mind. We all wanted to win. It didn’t matter how we did it, we just wanted to accomplish the goal of winning. We did what we had to do to get the job completed.”
That feeling has stuck with Catani to this day.
“It was exciting to be that young and be down there representing the north,” Catani said. “Most of Hibbing was there. I remember going to the Embassy Suites, walking in there with Hibbing stuff hanging on the balconies.
“We were there to play, and we didn’t mess around. We were all business.”
