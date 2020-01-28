Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — For the four Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey seniors, their last regular-season home game will be one to remember.
Allie Bussey, Emma Lundell, Darian Carlson and Lily Hess all had a hand in the Bluejackets 4-1 victory over Moose Lake Area Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Bussey scored two goals, including a short-handed tally, Hess had 10 saves, and Lundell and Carlson played well on the forecheck, which kept the Rebels bottled up in their end of the ice in the first and third periods of the game.
The first period was a forechecking clinic as Hibbing/Chisholm put on most of the pressure early in the first period, firing seven shots on Rebel goaltender Jo Wekseth.
The eighth shot was a charm when Makenna Folstad took the puck behind the Moose Lake-Wilow River net, then performed a wrap-around at 7:09 to give the Bluejackets a 1-0 lead.
The third period was much of the same as Moose Lake Area couldn’t mount much of an offensive attack.
“They had good energy, and they worked hard,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “When you work hard, you generally have more success. We ran our systems a little bit better in the first and third than we did in the second.”
At least for part of the second because Maddie Rewertz would find a way to put the puck in the back of the net at 3:47 to make it 2-0, but that’s when things changed.
The Rebels, whose only shot on goal in the first period came on the power play at the 15-minute mark, got another shot with the man advantage at 5:42 of the second.
That’s when Bussey rose to the occasion as she scored that short-handed goal at 5:42 to give the Bluejackets a 3-0 lead.
But Hibbing/Chisholm was called for another penalty, giving Moose Lake-Willow River a 2-man advantage, and the Rebels capitalized on it when Raechel Painovich scored at 7:27 to make it 3-1.
“We took those back-to-back penalties and that resulted in a goal,” Hyduke said. “That throws you off. We had a 3-0 lead, so we were thinking that we just dominated the first period, and we’ll have an easy second period.
“Moose Lake came out a little bit harder. We told the girls that they needed to come out harder in the third, and they did. We left it up to them to come ready.”
Again, that third period was a mirror image of the first as the Bluejackets kept the Rebels bottled up in their defensive zone, but the puck wasn’t going into the net.
“I liked that we were getting the opportunities we got,” Hyduke said. “We missed some shots that we should have made. If you’re not getting the opportunities, that’s one thing. We did put up four goals tonight, and I’m pleased with that.”
Hibbing/Chisholm would finally capitalize on its strong forecheck when Bussey got her second of the game at 9:14 to give the Bluejackets some breathing room.
“That was a beautiful play,” Hyduke said. “Julia (Gherardi) laid it out for her, and she finished it. It was a nice play all the way up the ice.”
Wekseth would go on to stop 34 shots.
MLWR 0 1 0 — 0
HC 1 2 1 — 0
First Period — 1. HC, Makenna Folstad, 7:09.
Second Period — 2. HC, Maddie Rewertz (Allie Bussey, Julia Gherardi), 3:47; 3. HC, Allie Bussey, sh, 5:52; 4. MLWR, Raechel Painovich (Jamie Benzi), pp, 7:27
Third Period — 5. Allie Bussey (Gherardi), 9:14.
Goalie Saves — Moose Lake-Willow River, Jo Wekseth 10-9-15—34; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 1-4-5—10.
Penalties — Moose Lake-Willow River 0-0; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 99
Deer River 63
DEER RIVER — The Bluejackets rebounded from their loss to Hopkins and took it to the Warriors on the road Tuesday.
Ayden McDonald led four Hibbing players in double figures with 24. Tre Holmes had 21, Parker Maki 17 and Eli Erickson 12.
Mikhia Wakonbo had 15 to pace Deer River. Ty Morrison added 13.
The Bluejackets also had a big rebounding edge over the Warriors, 44-22.
“That was one of our goals going into the game,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “In the latest IRC stats, Deer River was the top-rebounding team in the IRC. We met that goal, and we’re happy about it.
“That was one of the challenges we sent out this week. Our rebounding totals, across the board, were good.”
Hibbing jumped on Deer River quickly, going on a 19-0 run after the Warriors started the game with a 3-pointer.
“We established a tone that we backed off of,” McDonald said. “We played too relaxed on the perimeter, and they hit a bunch of threes. That was a little bit disappointing. We were giving them good looks when we were hoping to get into them on defense and put the ball on the ground.
“They shot from the perimeter quite well, but we knew that going into it.”
HHS 56 43 — 99
DR 36 27 — 63
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 9, Mayson Brown 9, Jack Grzybowski 6, Tre Holmes 21, Parker Maki 17, Eli Erickson 12, Isaac Colbaugh 1, Ayden McDonald 24.
Deer River: Rahier 6, Blake Fox 9, Mikhia Wakonbo 15, Logan David 9, Mason Olson 4, Dave McClellean 5, Ty Morrison 13, Dom McClellaen 2.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 6; Deer River 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 10-11; Deer River 7-9; 3-pointers: Brown, Holmes 3, McDonald 3, Rahier 2, Fox 3, Wakonbo 4, Dave McClellean.
Cherry 69
Chisholm 54
CHERRY — The Tigers got 18 points from Izaic Martin en route to the victory over the Bluestreaks at home Tuesday.
Isaac Asuma had 15 points for Cherry (7-7), and Matt Welch finished with 14.
Jude Sundquist had 23 for Chisholm. July Abernathy put up 12.
CHS 26 28 — 54
CHS 39 30 — 69
Chisholm: Dillon Splinter 2, Sean Fleming 4, Jude Sundquist 23, Bryce Warner 1, Nate Wessman 7, July Abernathy 12, Danny Rusten 5.
Cherry: Matt Welch 14, Isaac Asuma 15, Gavin Constantine 8, Izaic Martin 18, Zach Carpenter 2, Nick Serna 2, David Clement 2, Mason Perkovich 8.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 12; Cherry 21; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 9-17; Cherry 4-9; 3-pointers: Sundquist, Asuma.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 35
Floodwood 24
FLOODWOOD — The Bluestreaks’ defense shut down the Polar Bears’ offense in the 11-point victory on the road Tuesday.
Tresa Baumgard was the only Chisholm player in double figures with 13.
Imijyn Thompson had 12 points, all 3-pointers, for Floodwood.
CHS 20 15 — 35
FHS 11 13 — 24
Chisholm: Tresa Baumgard 13, Katie Pearson 6, Sofie Anderson 5, Jordan Temple 5, Lola Huhta 4, Hannah Kne 2.
Floodwood: Imijyn Thompson 12, Tamera Lindstrom 6, Nakaiyah Nemine 4, Alice Irvine 2.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 13; Floodwood 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 4-9; Floodwood 2-8; 3-pointers: Anderson, Thompson 4.
Duluth Marshall 66
Greenway 31
DULUTH — Gianna Kneepkens had 24 points as the Hilltoppers beat the Raiders at home Tuesday.
Grace Kirk added 18 for Marshall and Dasia Starks had 10.
Hailey Pederson had 11 for Greenway.
GHS 14 16 — 30
DM 39 27 — 66
Greenway: Frankie Cuellar 1, Taylor Hocking 2, Hailey Pederson 11, Morgan Walsh 5, Chloe Hansen 2, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 8.
Marshall: Grace Kirk 18, Ada Skafe 4, Gianna Kneepkens 24, Laila Monroe 8, Dasia Starks 10, Maritsa Harris 3, Jada Kirk 2.
Total Fouls: Greenway 9; Marshall 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 8-12; Marshall 6-8; 3-pointers: Walsh, Grace Kirk, Skafe, Kneepkens, Harris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.