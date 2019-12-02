Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After having two games washed out over the weekend due to the weather, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team is looking forward to starting the season.
That should happen today when the Bluejackets travel to Aurora to take on Mesabi East in an Iron Range Conference contest, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
It was both a good thing and a bad thing that those games with Hastings and Red Wing got called off due to the snowstorm.
“Aside from not being on the road in what sounded like treacherous conditions, I don’t know what benefit there was,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We do have a couple guys going through injuries, and we won’t have them back quite yet.
“To be on the road down there during a situation like that against a solid couple of opponents, if there was something positive, that’s one of them. Both Parker (Maki) and Payton (Forer) are out right now. We could look at that as a potential benefit.”
With those two out, that makes Hibbing a little light in the paint right now.
McDonald is hoping his team can get away with that a little more than the Giants.
Of course, Mesabi East does have Hunter Hannuksula and Tyler Ritter, who will cause some problems for the Bluejackets.
“That doesn’t mean our job is easier, but when you take a 2A school and 4A school as an opponent, you’re dealing with a numbers issue that’s a little bit easier to handle,” McDonald said. “With that being said, we have our work cut out for us with those two guys.
“They will be our main concerns for a defensive standpoint. Hopefully, we’re ready to go. We’ll have some guys with less experience than both Parker and Payton with the injuries they’re dealing with.”
Of course, those injuries open up spots for players to step up and earn the trust of the coach.
Some of those players are Isaac Colbaugh, Joe Paver, Amari Manning and Hayden Verhel.
“We’ve got some guys that have filled in for Payton and Parker nicely,” McDonald said. “Isaac, we’ve seen some things from him. Joe will get an opportunity, and Hayden isn’t big, but he sets good screens, and he’s active around the rim.
“Amari, with how hard he has worked, provides some athleticism in the paint on both ends, and some quickness, too. You need guys to step up and perform. They get chances they might not have gotten before. We’ll see how they do with it.”
One thing is certain, Hibbing is more than ready to get this season off of the ground.
“We can all relate to that,” McDonald said. “On Friday, we did an intersquad game. It went from being the same old, same old in practice to all of a sudden an elevation of their competitive spirit.
“We played an entire game. It was good to get the feel of that. With a few guys less, a lot of our guys in the mix, got a lot of time from a conditioning standpoint. You never know how ready you are until you step out on the court and the ball is tossed up into the air. Hopefully, we find that we’re ready to play some defense and take care of the ball. When you do those two things, you usually have some positive things happen in the end. We’re all looking forward to having that game experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.