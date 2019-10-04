Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With the Section 7AA Meet just a couple of weeks away, the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams are getting prepped for that challenge.
Another step along that journey begins today when the Bluejackets take part in the Swain Meet, which will be held at the Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth, beginning at 10 a.m.
The varsity races won’t start until later, however. The girls race starts at 1:50 p.m., and the boys race starts at 2:55 p.m.
“They keep us busy there, but if today’s forecast is true, we won’t be spending much time on the course spectating,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “We’ll be huddled up trying to stay warm somewhere.”
Running for the Hibbing girls will be seniors Mattison Johnson and Lily Hess, along with Reese Aune, Miriam Milani, Aune Boben, Jorie Anderson and Jocelyn Strukel.
“With this group, we want them to be healthy today,” Plese said. “That’s something we’ve been battling. This week, they’ve looked good. Hopefully, their mindsets are positive, and they can go and race.
“We need Reese, Aune and Lily to go after that front pack.”
The Bluejackets might get a chance to see Forest Lake and Andover at the meet, which will give them a good look at what could happen at the section meet.
“They could go out with the lead pack, but maybe not the Forest Lake girls, who are running 18 minutes,” Plese said. “That’s not where we’re at, but we need to push ourselves and try to see where we compete.
“Looking at sections, Forest Lake is guaranteed to go, and Andover is tough. If our girls want to have a say in what’s going to happen, that’s what they need to do. Individually, it’s the same thing.”
Right now, Hibbing’s fastest times are in the mid-21s, so they will need to drop 40 seconds to one minute off of its times to qualify for state.
“That’s where we have to look now,” Plese said. “I mapped out the rest of the season and it’s a handful of practice days a couple of meet days. There’s not much left. We’re hoping that those three take charge.
“Jorie, Jocelyn and Matti have done a good job of staying not too far behind them. Where our strength is, is that pack. We’re hoping to do well as a team and have a couple of individuals get into the medals. We’ll see.”
The Bluejackets haven’t had the best of luck at the Swain, so that’s why Plese is taking a wait-and-see approach.
“It, historically, has been a difficult course for us,” Plese said. “The weather will mess with our mental toughness, but it’s the same for everyone. I hope, both the girls and the boys, can handle that adversity.
“This whole week, we’ve been outside in the cold and a little bit of rain. That shouldn’t throw us off. One of the seventh-grade girls corrected me and said, ‘That’s been our whole season, coach.’ She’s not wrong.”
On the boys side, David Platt hasn’t been cleared to return just yet, so Zach Rusich will lead the team into the meet. He will be running with John Larrabee, Noah Anderson, Jacob Jensrud, Jeremiah Wentland, Ethan Roy and Ashton Balaski.
“We need Zach to get more consistency in his mile splits,” Plese said. “That’s been the focus the last couple of weeks. He’s all over the board. It’s hard when you want to go run with the leaders.
“He does that, but when he runs a 5:25 split, he can’t sustain that. We have to scale him back about 30 seconds to hit that first mile at 5:55, hit the second mile at 5:50, then hopefully he’s feeling strong for the third mile. We need more consistency out of his splits.”
The other six runners have to keep an eye on Rusich, and try to shorten the gap.
“That gap is too big right now between Zach and our No. 2,” Plese said. “Noah and John have to step in and set the pace. Jacob has come back to his early-season form.”
Jensrud went on vacation, then he got sick, so he’s finally getting back on track.
“We missed two weeks of training with him, so he’s just now rounding back into where we were hoping he would be,” Plese said. “The rest of those are battling, but they’re young.
“This race will be challenging for them, but we want to get everyone under 20 minutes. That might not be a Swain goal, but it might be because you do get pushed. It’s big enough and fast enough that if you want to go compete, there’s kids that will run those times.”
Swain is tough because the course has a lot of hills on it. That’s why it’s hard to run personal bests on the course.
“We have to be smart,” Plese said about attacking the course. “It’s an easier course than when I grew up running it. There was a larger hill when we ran the course in the 1990s. This hill is more of a gradual incline.
“We put in a lot of hill work this week to get them used to it. We did the new mine view repeats on Wednesday. If that’s lingering, they can use their anger toward us coaches to compete. They have to run smart, and they have to run with a pack. It’s a tough, difficult course, but they should be alright.”
