HIBBING — With the lack of contact between high school coaches and student-athletes during the spring season, the coaching staff of the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams are doing something about that.
Heather Matvey, who is an assistant coach for the team, came up with the idea of having a Coaches Challenge, which will allow track-team members the chance to run or bike in virtual races against the Bluejacket coaching staff.
It will allow at least some sort of connectivity between the coaches and athletes.
“I’m the coach on the staff that has crazy ideas, but it’s a good one,” Matvey said. “I wanted to think of something fun to get the kids engaged, to stay connected with them. It lets them know that their coaches are motivated, and that we care about them.
“If the coach can do it, so can they.”
It starts with the coaching staff running or biking the Porketta Route, which is a staple for Hibbing cross country and track teams. It’s a 2 ½-mile run.
The coach runs it, then posts his or her time. The idea is to get the athletes competing against their coaches, without knowing the times they’re running against.
“I’m going to keep the times a secret, and I’m making up a flyer that says, ‘Do you think you can run faster than your coaches?’ They won’t know what times they have to beat, but can they run faster than Coach Olson?”
Coach Olson is Ryan Olson, who is one of the assistant coaches. Jame Plese, who is the boys coach, will be running, along with Matvey, Dan Scally and Serena Sulivan. Matt Hintz and Tony Sikich will also be competing, but on bicycles.
‘We have a wide variety of talent on the caching staff right now, and we’re encouraging all of them to run the Porketta,” Plese said. “The throwers will have the option to bike it. We’re trying to get all of the coaches involved to show the kids that we care about them.”
Each athlete can pick the coach they want to compete against, but the ultimate goal is to get them to run against the faster-running coaches on the team.
“I’m the most out-of-shape guy to run this,” Plese said. “If they beat me, it will be for a lesser prize, unlike beating coaches like Olson, Scally or Sullivan, who are in marathon shape.
“We’re getting out there to set an example, and we hope the kids will follow our lead. We want to make it fun, but we also want to make it a challenge. We’re not set on what the prizes will be yet, but we’ll make it worthwhile and fun.”
According to Matvey, the virtual races actually started last week, and Matvey made peanut-butter balls for the winners.
The prizes will go up from there.
“They will be entered into a drawing, but we’ll step it up a little,” Matvey said. “I will be sending out a screenshot Monday through Friday, and I will compile them (the times). Depending on the number of athletes that beat the coach, the coach will draw for a prize.
“Only one athlete will get that prize, but I will post all of the kids that beat the coaches. It’s for bragging rights.”
Plese wants all of the athletes to set their goals high.
“The first week was open challenges,” Plese said. “Moving forward, the better runners on the team should be pushing to go after the better-in-shape coaches. They can beat the low-hanging fruit of my time first, but they have to move on.
“We want them to have fun, but we want to be pushing them, too. They should all be pushing for Scally, Olson and Sullivan.”
It’s all in the name of staying connected with one another.
“It has been hard for all of us, no contact with each other or the kids,” Plese said. “This gives us a distant connection. Some of us might embarrass ourselves and put slow times out there, but this keep us going, gives us a purpose.
“Everyone is struggling during this time. It’s nice to get something going for these kids. When Coach Matvey came up with it and wanted the green light to with it, we told her to run with it.”
Matvey will be competing herself, but she knows the athletes won’t have a hard time beating her times.
“I’m OK with that,” Matvey said. “I’m old, and I’ve had a couple of kids, so they should be able to beat me, no problems. I just hope we can connect with the kids and get them running.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.