HIBBING — In a 2-1 win over Esko Tuesday, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team did all of the little things right to win the game.
Now, the Bluejackets must continue to do things small things right in order to start a winning streak.
Hibbing/Chisholm has a chance to make it two in a row today when they host Hermantown in a 6 p.m., contest at Vic Power Field.
Bluejacket coach Brittany Lindstrom stresses all of those aspects of the game that can determine wins and losses.
“We definitely need intensity,” Lindstrom said. “It’s giving 100-percent, and doing all of the little things like going to the ball, and running to passes. They seem like little things, but they win games when you make plays.
“We also played as a team. We kept the ball on the ground. It wasn’t boot-ball like. We definitely made more passes, and getting those first touches was huge.”
Lindstrom also liked the fact that her defense and offense were in perfect harmony, especially the play of goalkeeper Nora Petrich.
“They both played well,” she said. “Our defense has been great catching the other team offside. You can’t expect a referee to see everything, so they need to play through that until they hear a whistle. We can’t get caught flat-footed.
“Nora has been doing an awesome job. She’s a good-team player. She directs people on the field. She’s improved so much under JoAnne Max.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets have been using their speed, and moving the ball around to find open teammates.
It also helps to have Ayva Burkes, who has enough speed to leave defenders in her wake.
“Against Esko, we had more through balls,” Lindstrom said. “We were making passes and give-and-goes. It’s being first to the ball. Ava's speed is great, but on her goals, she got close to the net.
“She did the extra things. If you don’t have that speed, you have to get to the net. It’s about reading the play and being smart.”
As for the Hawks, Lindstrom has an idea of what kind of team Hibbing/Chisholm is going to see.
“I know they’re always good,” she said. “They always have some fast girls. A few of them are on the track team. They’re fast, they have speed and they’re always aggressive.”
Which means the Bluejackets’ defense will be tested.
“We just have to try and not get overwhelmed,” Lindstrom said. “It’s about playing smart and keeping calm, cool and collected. We’re so young that we have to look for options. Instead of getting rid of the ball, we have to make those triangle passes, complete those passes and give it 100-percent.”
At least Hibbing/Chisholm is coming into the game on a positive effort against the Eskomos.
“If we win today, that would be huge for our confidence, but it also shows that we’re not a one-hit wonder,” Lindstrom said. “It’s all about consistency. That’s something that definitely needs to be incorporated more.
“We have the talent. It’s about the work ethic and putting the little things together. It’s running faster and going to the ball. That’s going to win us some games.”
