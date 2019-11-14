Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was only one game, but Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke saw some good things and some not-so-good things in his teams 6-0 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
On Wednesday, the Bluejacket mentor started fixing those things as Hibbing/Chisholm gets set for back-to-back games this weekend, beginning with a 7 p.m., contest against Class AA Roseville Area at the Hibbing Memorial Arena today.
On Saturday, the Bluejackets host Mahtomedi, beginning at 2 p.m.
Aside from some defensive lapses, Hyduke was impressed by the way his team came out strong against the Golden Bears.
“We did get scoring out of all three of our lines,” Hyduke said. “We attacked the net well. Those were the two biggest things that we did — the balanced scoring, and we attacked the net well in that game.”
Defensively, there needs to be some adjustments, however.
“It was a game where we did get away with some defensive miscues, and I’m talking about team defense,” Hyduke said. “Our position play has to be better when we don’t have the puck in both offensive and defensive zones.
“We needed to backcheck better. They were able to get behind us a couple of times, and that shouldn’t happen if you play good position. Those are the things we need to tighten up for this team to be successful. We have a ways to go. We’re not where we want to be right now. There’s a lot of room for growth.”
That defensive play will have to improve against the Raiders, who have a traditionally-strong team.
“They’ve been a powerhouse for many years,” Hyduke said. “It’s a big-draw area, so I expect the same type of play. They’re usually sound defensively, they bring a lot of depth in their forward lines, and they’ve had a tradition of outstanding goaltending.
“We should see a complete team from them. I haven’t seen them play for a couple of years, but with what they’ve been able to accomplish, I expect a lot of the same.”
The Zephyrs will also bring a talented team into town.
“They have built a nice program,” Hyduke said. “It’s a team we haven’t seen before, but they’ve started to build some good tradition. If they’re anything like their boys teams, they’re going to be aggressive, talented and skilled.
“It’s going to be a new experience. I won’t know much about them until the puck drops. We might have to adapt on the fly to what they bring to the game.”
With the back-to-backs, Hyduke is hoping to see improvements in the areas he and his coaching staff have been working on since Tuesday’s game.
“We want to see better gap control and tighter defense, but I don’t want to see a change in how we’re attacking the net,” he said. “I want that, and our shooting, to continue. I want our transition from defense to offense to be better than what we had in our first game.”
Attacking the net against Roseville and Mahtomedi will be an integral part of the game plan.
“We have a tough start to our season, with these two teams and Marshall, Proctor/Hermantown, White Bear Lake and Blaine,” Hyduke said. “It’s one of the toughest schedules in the state for a Class A team.
“We have to improve in certain areas, and be determined and focused on what our responsibilities are on the ice. If we do that, there’s no doubt we’re a capable team, but we’re still a work in progress. It’s fun to see the growth from game-to-game, and that’s what we’re looking for this weekend.”
