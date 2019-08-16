Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School assistant coach Dan Merfeld knows there’s more to football than weight training and just plain running.
That’s why he and the rest of the coaching staff have now developed a cross-fit challenge program to get their players in better physical condition.
The Bluejacket staff put that challenge into play this past week to see what kind of shape their athletes were in coming into fall camp.
“It’s a way to measure how physically fit we are by using things other than the 40-yard dash or how many times can you lift 225 pounds,” Merfeld said. “It’s a different way to look at athleticism and how fit our guys are.”
Merfeld has spent plenty of time studying this process.
He’s also an assistant boys swimming coach, and he along with Mike Veneziano, have always come up with different techniques to train their athletes.
“This is something I came up with by coaching other sports,” Merfeld said. “It’s bringing different athletics into different sports, hence the crossfit term. I’ve done a lot of research online. I’ve talked with other coaches.
“We’ve come up with other things for different sports, and we’re trying to implement some of the other things we’re doing in swimming with what we’re doing in football.”
Rather than just lift weights and do sprints, Merfeld has them pulling weighted sleds, the buddy carry and weighted bags, among other things.
On Friday, the groups did a 400-meter run.
“We add weights into the sprints, adding specific muscle-group workouts into our every-day training,” Merfeld said. “It’s not just run a lap, run sprints, run, run, run. There’s a lot of core bodybuilding along with working the arms here, and the legs there. In each station that we run through, we try to work a different body part.”
The type of workouts vary every day. The team breaks down into groups of five or six, then they work hard for a few minutes.
After that, they get a few minutes off to rehydrate and get rid of some of the lactic acid they’ve built up in their muscles.
“We don’t make them run station-to-station this year,” Merfeld said. “That’s a little bit different than what we used to do. We always said, ‘Go, go, go. Run, run, run.’
“By giving them a little bit of time to restore that ATP and get some of that lactic acid out, that means that they can go as hard as they can for those few minutes they’re at each station.”
The coaches can definitely tell who has worked out over the summer once these drills begin.
“We can tell whose lifted vs. whose actually done things other than lifting,” Merfeld said. “Some of the guys who worked with us over the summer know exactly what routine we’re going through, what exercises we’re doing.
“They can jump in and either demonstrate or explain it to the other kids. Those kids are our leaders right now. Just by coming to the summer stuff, we found out who are leaders are going to be during the season. That’s kind of nice.”
The players, according to Merfeld, have responded well to the new regimen.
“We’ve got enough breaks built into it where we’re not making them throw up left and right, but they’re getting a heck of a workout,” Merfeld said. “I’ve heard some wrestlers say that some of our practices are as hard or harder than some of their wrestling practices.
“I’ve had other guys literally say they should have done more over the summer, then they would be ready for this. We’ve had a positive take on it. The guys have grasped the concept, and they understand why and what we’re doing.”
The Hibbing coaching staff is hoping that this new cross-fit program gets the team in better shape, which hopefully, translates into better performances on the field.
“We hope it puts wins on the board, but some of these kids are gaining self confidence,” Merfeld said. “They’re gaining the physical attributes, but it’s not just about football. These guys that go on to play other sports — better core equals better athleticism.
“In any sport they play, this will help them. They saw that over the summer workout when we started working their core. We’ve never focused on the core before. It was always legs, legs, legs. It’s nice to see that they see that it can transition to other sports as well.”
