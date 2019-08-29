Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — As he starts his second season as Hibbing High School football coach, Shawn Howard knows the only way to build a successful program is by changing the culture.
That’s been Howard’s main emphasis during the 2019 season. He knows it’s a slow-moving process, but it is the main ingredient to building a program.
Other than that, Howard believes this team is on the right track as the Bluejackets get set to open the season today, beginning at 7 p.m., against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine.
Howard likes the makeup of this team because it has speed and skilled players.
“It’s going to be an interesting season,” Howard said.
The players tasked with helping to change that culture are the seniors, which include, Jagger Greenwood, Eli Rudolph, Daniel Schwartz, Austin Hill, Brady Petrangelo, Ethan Copeman, Travis Erickson, Josh Bergerson, James Tilson and Dominic Marchetti.
“Since day one, we sat them down and said, ‘We have to change the culture,’” Howard said. “We told them that they had to be leaders on the field. Even if they’re not a captain, they still have to be leaders.
“They have to show the underclassmen how we want to change the culture, how we want to do things around here now.”
One thing is certain, all 10 of them will be counted on to perform well on the field.
Two, in particular, Petrangelo and Schwartz, will be responsible for shaping up the offensive line.
This is Petrangelo’s third year as a starter. Schwartz is in his second season as a starter, but he did fill in during his sophomore season.
“Each one of them brings their own aspect to the game,” Howard said. “Brady and Daniel will be up front. They’re big kids, and they know what to do on the offensive line. They’ve been playing there for a long time.
“Those two will be huge leaders on that offensive line.”
Marchetti will also be in the offensive line, along with playing on the defensive side of the ball.
The key to buying into the culture is team first over me first.
Marchetti is a fine example of that.
“It always has to be team first,” Howard said. ‘They’re buying in, like Dom moving positions to help us out right now. The sophomores, they don’t bat an eye if we tell them, ‘Hey, we need you play here or there.’
“It’s getting there, but it will be a long process.”
The defense will be led by Marchetti, Greenwood, Rudolph, Hill and Bergerson.
“They know what they’re supposed to do,” Howard said. “They have the skill, now we just have to get it together.”
The junior class will be relied on heavily. They include, Eli Erickson, Conner Marschalk, Mauricio Fridlund, Mikah Schmelzer, Hunter Sayer, Matt Osterhoudt, Isaac Erickson and Kaine Truckenbrod.
“They have to fill spots,” Howard said.
Fridlund will man the center position.
“He has a big task,” Howard said. “Any big nose tackle gets in front of him, he’s going to have to move him out of the way. He’s going to be huge for us. It’s those juniors mixing in and filling in the positions the seniors can’t do.”
Howard will be dipping into his sophomore class as well.
Hayden Verhel will be starting and playing a lot at receiver. Josh Kivela will a running back. Amari Manning will be playing both on offense and defense.
“Those kids have grown between their freshman and sophomore years,” Howard said. “There’s a lot more sophomores that will be playing at times.”
The quarterback, for the time being will be Rudolph.
Howard will use three-back sets, with some I-formation and some spread.
“We’re mixing it up a little bit,” Howard said. “We’re going to what myself and Todd Perala (quarterback coach). The two of us got together and went through the offense this offseason.
“We’ve put together what we think is a really good offense for the kids. We have a lot of skilled players, so we’re trying to get the most out of them. Having the three-back sets will be huge. Now we have to get it to click.”
Defensively, Howard has a lot of faith in Dan Merfeld and Daron Manning, who is new to the staff this season.
“They have it going,” Howard said. “Daron has been huge for them on that side of the ball. Those two together, and Owen Walters, who coaches the defensive line, in the scrimmage, they started out strong.
“There’s always things to work on, but they will be strong.”
Last season, Hibbing started fast with three wins, then things went in a different direction after that.
Howard wants to make sure this team can sustain whatever success it gets early on this season.
“We’ve conditioned hard during these two-a-days,” Howard said. “That helped us last year in those first two games. Now, we have to sustain it all year long. We’re looking at different things. We’re researching different things, figuring out how to do things differently, so we can stay conditioned all season long.”
As far as the Titans go, it’ll be a tough opening game for the Bluejackets, as will the rest of the schedule.
“We’re hoping to have a good game, and come out of it healthy,” Howard said. “Our second game against Duluth East will be a tall task, especially if we come out of the Greenway game with any injuries.
“We’re hoping our offense clicks. We’re hoping our defense and special teams clicks. We’ll see what happens today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.