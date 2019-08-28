Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
VIRGINIA — Hibbing High School boys cross country coach James Plese knows it’s going to be an up-and-down season for his team, but he caught them on an up Wednesday.
Hibbing got some strong performances out of most of its runners to place sixth at the Blue Devil Invite, which was held on the Virginia Golf Course.
Ely won the meet with 29 points, followed by Virginia with 93. Duluth Denfeld had 94, Mountain Iron-Buhl 94, Grand Rapids 115 and the Bluejackets 136.
Eveleth-Gilbert finished with 175, Mesabi East 215 and Hermantown 231.
Plese doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience on this team. David Platt and Zach Rusich are the only two, but he was pleased with the way they handled this race in extremely windy conditions.
“Zach went and had a rough race, it looked like,” Plese said. “He battled. David ran a strong race. Both of those guys were unsure as to how this race was going to go because they were both battling some things. They both did fairly well.
“There’s room for improvement. Looking at Grand Rapids and Virginia, we’ve got some work to do. We have our work cut out for us. We have to keep fighting.”
Platt was the Bluejackets’ top finisher, placing 13th in 18:45. Zach Rusich was 23rd (19:16), John Larrabee 32nd (19:52), Noah Anderson 33rd (19:52) and Ethan Roy 35th (20:09).
Ashton Balaski was 40th (20:36) and Owen Hendrickson 45th (20:48),
“Those top two guys set a good tone, then John and Noah ran well, too,” Plese said. “It was nice to see Ethan take that No. 5 spot. He ran a solid race for us. We showed improvement time-wise.
“Overall, we ran well. It’s been an awesome start to the season so far, so I hope the boys can keep building on it.”
Platt said his race went about as well as planned.
“The first part of the race felt good,” Platt said. “I felt like I was running the right time, then I started slowing down a little bit. My goal was to pass as many people as I could. That feels good because it shows that they’re getting tired, or I’m feeling stronger.
“I feel like I could have gone a little faster at the start. I could have finished stronger. I started my sprint a little later than I would like.”
Rusich, on the other hand, didn’t feel up to racing. He had some stomach issues before the race.
“I wasn’t feeling very good today,” Rusich said. “ I should have done better, but I wasn’t feeling good before the race. I felt sick the whole day. I had kind of a cold. I threw up before the race started.”
Rusich had a decision to make. Either run or sit out.
“I was already here, so I
decided to run to see what I could do,” Rusich said. “I tried to do my best. It felt like it was going to get better for a little while. I started to catch up to David, but I hit a strong headwind, and I couldn’t get back that momentum. “My stomach was still feeling off. I couldn’t get back into it. I need to run better next week. You do the best you can to not fall too far back. I couldn’t keep going the whole time. It was tough.”
For Chisholm, Charlie Thompson was 62nd, Bay Yukich 64th and Jonah Giermann 65th.
In the junior varsity race, Hibbing placed fourth with 87 points. Ely won it with 17.
Jeremiah Wentland was 15th, Jack Gabardi 16th, Josh Cannata 20th, Langston Nash 23rd, Blake Zaitz 26th, Ethan Aune 27th and Will Zollar 30th.
In the junior high race, the Bluejackets placed first with 55 points.
Carter Bungarden was third, Taite Murden fourth, Justin Walker 10th, Preston Sladek 21st, Oliver Stevens 22nd, Christian Massich 23rd, Jeremiah Schwartz 44th and Sam Gabardi 49th.
