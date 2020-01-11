RED WING — After losing a five-point contest to Hastings on Friday, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald wanted to see how his team would respond after that game with less than 24 hours of rest in between games.
The Bluejackets recovered just fine on the offensive end, putting up 49 points in the first half en route to an 89-63 victory over Red Wing Saturday.
Hibbing didn’t let up the second half, scoring 40 points to claim the victory.
“As you can tell by the production in each half, we played an uptempo game,” McDonald said. “We were too loose on the defensive end. Offensively, we had a good game, but we made some adjustments at the half, and played much-better defense.
“We only gave up 23 points in the second half, and that’s what won it for us.”
The Wingers did put up 40 points in the first half, mostly by Denval Atkinson, who would score 33 points in the game.
“We were a little stationary at the post, and they tore us up,” McDonald said. “Our rotations weren’t very good, but they got better in the second half. We played better and rebounded better on that side of the floor.
“That’s what fed our transition game. We kept up the pace, and we made a lot more stops in the second half than we did in the first.”
The Bluejackets did get balanced scoring, led by Tre Holmes with 28, including six 3-pointers. Ayden McDonald had 23, Mayson Brown 15, with three 3-pointers, and Hayden Verhel 12.
“We’ve been doing a good job with that as of late,” McDonald said. “We’ve had solid production from our perimeter guys, then that gets our guys loose on the interior for high-percentage shots.
“It’s good to have those options. We’ve been doing a good job moving the ball around in that respect, but we were a little disengaged on the defensive end. With the things we have coming up and the aspirations we have, we have to be better than that.”
At least Hibbing made the defensive adjustments it needed to play better on the defensive end of the floor.
“On Friday, we never responded,” McDonald said. “With that lack of change and the adjustments we didn’t make, it was good to see us get better in the way we played in the second half.
“We were better on the defensive end.”
Ayden McDonald set a new school record for steals. He now has 259 steals, which is five more than Nick Theising had in 1993.
Ben Kuehni had 10 points for Red Wing.
HHS 49 40 — 89
RW 40 23 — 63
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 12, Mayson Brown 15, Jack Grzybowski 2, Tre Holmes 28, Amari Manning 3, Joe Paver 1, Eli Erickson 5, Ayden McDonald 23.
Red Wing: Ben Kuehni 10, Deso Buck 8, Dontray Johnson 7, Reese Tripp 2, Henry Davig 3, Denval Atkinson 33.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 11; Red Wing 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 17-20; Red Wing 7-13; 3-pointers: Brown 3, Holmes 6, Manning, McDonald 2, Buck 2, Kuehni 2, Johnson, Davig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.