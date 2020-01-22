HIBBING — After a disappointing loss to Duluth East Tuesday, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team doesn’t have time to think about it too long.
That’s because the Bluejackets have to get back up on the court and travel to Grand Rapids for a 7:15 p.m., contest today.
The task doesn’t get any easier, however, as Hibbing is facing a Thunderhawks team that feature John Sutherland, who scored 51 points against Hermantown Tuesday in an 80-78 loss.
After facing Noah Paulson and Mattie Thompson, and giving up 24 and 21 points, respectively, the Bluejackets’ defense must step up to the plate and deliver a good game against one of the premier players in the Northland.
“We have to try and put some pressure on him by keeping him off of the free throw line, and keeping him away from the rim,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “You have to roll the dice a little bit with his perimeter game.
“In our first game, we let him get to the free throw line. The one thing he’s changed a lot in the last year is he’s a lot more physical. He’s a load.”
Hibbing was missing Parker Maki in that game, but he’ll be playing in his second game since spraining his ankle at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase at the end of the December.
“Hopefully, we have a little more of an interior presence in that respect, to make things as tough on him as they can be,” McDonald said. “He keeps coming at you.”
Which is why it’s better to let Sutherland shoot from the perimeter. He’s almost automatic from inside the paint.
“The 3-point game always thrives on the twos that build up your confidence,” McDonald said. “If you get a player in a situation where they’re not shooting well from the perimeter, you have to keep them out there, and keep them off the free throw line.
“Once they start seeing the ball go in, that reminds them that they can knock down any shot that they usually take. He’s going to take threes.”
The rub on all that is Sutherland’s teammates feed off of his success, which makes them more dangerous from the outside, too.
“Their shooters have done well,” McDonald said. “Earlier in the season, they struggled a little bit, but now, their shooters feed off of the attention that Sutherland gets. It gives them good looks from the perimeter that they’ve knocked down.”
Hibbing’s defense will have to be johnny-on-the-spot to limit his production, but against the Greyhounds, that defense wasn’t spot on to what it had to do.
“Our defense has been kind of nonexistent,” McDonald said. “We’ve shown flashes of it, but we’ve been getting to our spots late. The size of Duluth East made us pay for that. We have to anticipate a little better.
“Whether it’s this game or with Hopkins, we don’t have games we can call slower games from an athletic perspective. These are the types of speeds we need to play at defensively to compete with the best teams on our schedule.”
