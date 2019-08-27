JIM ROMSAAS
MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — Some of the Virginia players may have been a bit nervous going into Tuesday’s season opener against Two Harbors at the Roosevelt Gymnasium.
However, the Blue Devils didn’t show it as they rolled past the Agates, 3-0 (25-4, 25-12, 25-17).
“It was a good first game to kind of get out the jitters,’’ head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler said. “I know a couple of the girls were relly nervous beforehand’’ with Tuesday being the first game and the team getting used to a different lineup.
“Once they got going, they played really well the first game,’’ Nucech-Duesler said. “The second game we had a couple missed serves and hitting errors, but then they found their groove.’’
She said there were too many unforced errors in the third game, but she was still pleased with her team’s performance.
“Overall it was a good match for the start of the season.’’
Virginia was definitely on fire out of the gate as they got off to a 8-0 lead behind two kills each from Lexiss Trygg and Rian Aune.
The Blue Devils were basically only beating themselves in game one with a couple of unforced errors. However, Trygg continued to dominate the middle, while Alli Anderson, Emily Hejny, Kaylee Iverson and Alosha Ranum were all scoring points.
Two Harbors held the lead early in game two before Taia Grishaber, Trygg and Hejny helped the home team retake the lead at 7-5.
Virginia’s hitting remained solid, but their serving really took center stage as Trygg scored four straight and Grishaber closed out the match with the final two to win the game, 25-12.
“I think overall tonight we served very well,’’ Nucech-Duesler said of the team’s 28 total aces. “They did very well hitting their serving zones.’’
Game three was a bit more of a battle as Virginia let down. However, the Devils shook off their troubles thanks to big point-scoring hits from Hejny, Iverson, Trygg and Elsie Hyppa. The effort led to a 25-17 match-sealing win in game three.
“We came out kind of flat but we were able to pick it up and close it out,’’ the coach said.
Another key to the victory was a good night from the team’s setters.
“Alli and Macy (Westby) did a nice job setting tonight,’’ Nucech-Duesler said. “We spread the ball around all night. That’s good to see that everyone’s contributing.’’
Chisholm 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 1
At Eveleth, Emma Westby led the Golden Bears with 10 kills and six digs Tuesday, but it wasn’t quite enough as Chisholm downed Eveleth-Gilbert, 3-1 (25-13, 25-15, 18-25, 25-17).
E-G also got eight kills and three blocks from Emily Kemp and 14 set assists from Maggie Landwer.
Despite the loss, first-year head coach Beth Bittmann said her girls played really hard against a nice Chisholm team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.