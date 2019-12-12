MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team played a solid and tough first half so they could coast in the second half to a 52-30 victory over International Falls on Thursday night.
“On both sides of the ball we were playing very well in that first half,” Blue Devils coach Spencer Aune said. “We moved the ball well and took really good shots.”
Virginia grabbed an early 8-2 lead, taking advantage of the size of 6-footer Lexiss Trygg in the paint.
The guards continued to toss the ball to her inside the lane and she was able to make some easy buckets.
“That was nice for us,” Aune said. “We kept going inside and she was laying it in.”
The Blue Devils coasted to a 23-11 lead, forcing the Broncos to take a time out with 8:04 to play in the half.
Coming out of the time out, Blue Devils forward Kaylee Iverson was able to grab a rebound and lay it in to make it a 25-11 Blue Devils lead.
Trygg added a few more buckets off the rebound to make it a 31-11 Virginia lead.
The Broncos were able to stop the Virginia scoring streak when Chloe Sullivan hit a three-point shot to stop the run.
The first half horn brought the first half to an end with Virginia leading 29-16.
“Like I said, that was a nice half for us,” Aune said. “We did a lot of good things out there and it showed on the scoreboard.”
Trygg ended the half with 16 points to lead the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils hit a pair of 3-pointers to start the second half.
Rian Aune hit one to make it a 42-16 Blue Devils lead and Halee Zorman hit one to make it a 45-18 game.
“We hit a couple of deep shots to start that second half and that made us feel good,” Aune said. “Then we just had to keep playing good defense and hold the lead.”
Virginia did just that.
They shut down the Broncos and held them to 14 second half points.
Trygg only scored a pair of points in the second half to end the game with 18 points, while Aune ended with 9.
The Blue Devils will travel to Proctor on Tuesday.
“That is the team that knocked us out of the playoffs the last two years,” Aune said. “We will have to be ready to play them and come out and play a great game.”
IFHS 16 14 — 30
VHS 39 13 — 52
I-Falls: Melody Ruelle 2, Maddie Lowe 4, Anna Windels 5, Lucie Kennedy 2, Chloe Sullivan 14, Hannah Mark 3; 3-pointers: Sullivan 2, Mark 1; Free throws: 3-7; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: None
VHS: Anna Fink 4, Rian Aune 9, Halee Zorman 4, Lexiss Trygg 18, Kaylee Iverson 7, Kelsey Squires 3, Sophie Christofferson 7; 3-pointers: Aune 1, Zorman 1, Christofferson 1; Free throws: 2-6; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: None;
