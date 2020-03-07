DULUTH — The top-seeded Virginia boys’ basketball team played one of their strangest games of the year Saturday in their Section 7AA quarterfinal game with No. 4 Proctor at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.
Content with slowing the game down to a glacial pace, the Rails did everything they could to hold on to the earliest lead they could grab. The slow pace played against the strengths of the Blue Devils as they went into the halftime break down 18-14.
The Devils managed to speed things up slowly but surely in the second half, however, and grabbed a late lead that led to their 43-38 win.
“That’s the lowest scoring half I’ve seen in a long time,” said Virginia head coach Derek Aho. “Proctor came out and I think their plan was to just hold the ball if they got an early lead, even if it was a 2-0 lead. It just slowed us up and that’s not our style.”
Virginia’s standout senior Jayden Bernard was limited to just eight points in the contest. Aho gave the Rails all the credit for limiting Bernard, as well as almost pulling off the upset.
“They made us do some thinking at halftime. They did a great job of keeping Jayden out of it all game and after everyone came out flat in the first half, we started to panic and forced our shots.”
The second half was kinder to the Blue Devils. It took some time, but with four minutes to play, Virginia finally grabbed a lead that they were able to hang on to. Aho gave credit to the Devils’ leading scorer Jack Toman (11 points) for helping push the team over the finish line.
“We slowly started working our way back in during the second half and I’m proud of our guys for pulling it off. Jack really stepped up for us and played well and hit some big shots. He was definitely our spark plug in the second half and really got the team going.”
While Aho may not have predicted the style of basketball Proctor was going to play, he said he ultimately wasn’t surprised that they tried something unusual to aid their cause.
“It doesn’t matter in the playoffs. Teams will do whatever they can when it comes to keeping their season alive. I almost wish you could ignore the seeds next to a team’s name because none of that matters when every team is giving you the best that they have.
“I’m proud of our guys for the way they finished with the amount of pressure they had on them.”
Next up for the Blue Devils is No. 3 Pierz, who upset No. 2 Moose Lake/Willow River 78-65 earlier in the day. Their first look at Pierz this year came during that game, according to Aho.
“We went down to Duluth early to watch Moose Lake and Pierz and it’s the first time we’d seen them play. And I know that there’s no way we can come out flat against them. Both teams shot the ball very well but Pierz is definitely a physical team full of football players that went to state this year. They’re not afraid to mix it up.
“We’ll definitely have to regroup and try to come up with a better game plan to match their physicality. We can’t expect to just show up this time.”
Virginia and Pierz will do battle on Wednesday at Romano Gymnasium. That game is set to start at 5:45 p.m.
PHS 18 20 — 38
VHS 14 29 — 43
Proctor: Keegan Dinh 10, Dylan Hom 18, Dominic Jauhola 3, Nick Jauhola 7; Three pointers: N. Jauhola 1; Free throws: 11-4; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 2, Nick Peters 4, Jack Toman 11, Jayden Bernard 8, Mason Carlson 8, Kyle Williams 10; Three pointers: Toman 2, Carlson 2, Free throws: 3-9; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
