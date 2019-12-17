MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys basketball team took advantage of their size in the middle of the court and beat Mountain Iron-Buhl, 104-75.
“We knew coming in that we had the size advantage on them,” Blue Devils coach Derek Aho said. “We didn’t start out using it but once we did it really showed out there.”
Virginia jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead before Asher Zubich stopped the run.
Virginia then took advantage of their size when Jayden Bernard had a pair of dunks to make it an 11-4 Blue Devils lead.
They then put some heavy pressure on the Rangers offense and all of a sudden it was a 16-6 contest.
“We came out a little slow,” Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jeff Buffetta said. “They were playing hard out there but we just couldn’t get a quick basket out there.”
The game changed in a hurry when Ranger freshman Asher Zubich nailed a 3-pointer and then a steal and layup to make it a 20-15 game.
“They were fighting out there,” Buffetta said.
The Blue Devils then went on a 8-0 run to make it 28-15 after a Nick Peters bucket.
Zubich hit another 3-pointer to make it a 30-21 game, but Mason Carlson hit a 3-pointer and a layup to put the Virginia lead to 35-21.
“We knew coming in here today that we would have to watch Asher (Zubich),” Aho said.
Both teams cleared their benches with 2:30 minutes to play.
The Blue Devils picked up the final points of the contest when senior Joshua Bridgewater hit a jumper to make it a 104-75 contest.
“Virginia is a nice squad,” Buffetta said.
Aho thought the same of the Rangers,
“They are a young team,” Aho said. “Watch out for them in the next couple of years.’’
The Rangers were led by Zubich with 23, while Jesch added 19.
