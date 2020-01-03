VIRGINIA — Eveleth-Gilbert was hanging tough with Virginia early in the contest with their rivals, but things changed in a hurry.
The Blue Devils had a slim 11-7 lead, before exploding for 20 unanswered points en route to a 62-35 Iron Range Conference victory.
The outburst all led back to the tough defense played by Virginia, according to head coach Spencer Aune.
“I thought we played defense even better than what I had hoped. I thought our first half, defensively, might have been our best half of defense all year. I thought every girl that went out there played their job. They hustled and worked hard. That fueled our offense in the first half.’’
It wasn’t necessarily about steals or turnovers, but “just being in passing lanes and disrupting their flow and frustrating them, I thought, turned into good offense on our part,’’ coach Aune said. “We had our hands up. We were getting in passing lanes. Our press was slowing them down.’’
Virginia ended the first half on a 28-5 run to take a 39-12 lead into the break, thanks to their defensive pressure and hot shooting from inside and outside.
Asked about Virginia’s big run, E-G head coach Karwin Marks said, “we got a little bit overwhelmed I think, nervous. We were playing a little too fast for ourselves. Virginia was just making a lot of shots. When you shoot like that, it’s pretty hard to try and stick with a team.’’
Adding to the dilemma of being behind, he said, “we’re not built to put up a lot of points really quick. We have to make it up on the defense and fast break and we just weren’t doing much of that.’’
Lexiss Trygg and Rian Aune (14 and 13 points, respectively) got the Blue Devils going in a number of ways. Trygg was blocking shots in the paint, rebounding and scoring inside, while Aune was harassing the Golden Bears on defense, hitting from long range and also driving to the hoop for lay ups.
Add in eight points from Anna Fink, along with seven each from Halee Zorman and Kaylee Iverson, and the Blue Devils seemingly couldn’t be stopped.
“I thought offensively we moved the ball well. We attacked when it was there,’’ said coach Aune “We passed. We made the correct decisions against their half court trap. You just have to be patient against those traps and allow them to actually come at you to free your teammates on the back end of it. I thought we did a great job of doing that. They executed what we practiced the day before. That’s all we really ask for as coaches.’’
While Virginia was shooting at a high percentage, the Golden Bears couldn’t seem to buy a basket.
“The girls who are our best shooters were not making their shots. When your offense is set up to get you certain shots, when we’re not making them, it’s pretty hard to keep up with a team that’s making 80 percent of their shots,’’ Marks said.
Coming into the game, the E-G coach said his squad was hoping to control Trygg.
“We didn’t want Lexi Trygg to beat us, which I felt like in the first half we did pretty well. She had some fast break points, but in the half court game she didn’t single-handedly beat us.’’
However, Marks said he knew if his club took Trygg away, they would have to contend with the VHS shooters. “Kind of double teaming her was the plan and hopefully closing out on their shooters, but they were just one step ahead of us in the first half.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Elli Jankila played strong in the second half with a pair of lay ups, back-to-back blocks and nine points total for the game. Maggie Landwer and Amara Wilcox added six points each.
Even with that, the Golden Bears couldn’t cut the deficit as Iverson, Zorman, Fink and Kelsey Squires answered right back for Virginia.
The Devils’ plan coming into the game was to utilize all of their offensive threats if needed.
“We always try to take what they give us, but against that trap we knew if we made the extra pass that would lead to an open shot, whether it was from the outside or from the inside. We did a good job of making that extra pass, not taking the first OK shot but taking the second great shot.’’
Despite the loss, Marks said his girls never quit and weren’t afraid of the halftime deficit. “It seemed like they came out and played hard.’’
EG 12 23 — 35
VHS 39 23 — 62
EG: Lauren Latvaaho 3, Maggie Landwer 6, Lydia Delich 2, Mckendrick Landwer 3, Amara Wilcox 6, Morgan Marks 3, Liz Stanaway 2, Elli Jankila 9, Cadyn Krmpotich 1. 3-pointers: Latvaaho 1, Wilcox 2. Free throws: 10-15. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
VHS: Anna Fink 8, Rian Aune 13, Halee Zorman 7, Lexiss Trygg 14, Kaylee Iverson 7, Kelsey Squires 6, Sophie Christofferson 3, Erin Haerer 1, Jolie Stocke 1, Janie Potts 2. 3-pointers: Fink 1, Aune 3, Zorman 1, Trygg 1, Squires 2, Christofferson 1. Free throws: 5-15. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
