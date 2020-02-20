DULUTH — The Virginia boys’ basketball team faced some adversity Thursday in a battle with the homestanding Marshall Hilltoppers.
In the end, the Devils fought back and picked up the 82-75 win.
Jayden Bernard led Virginia with 29 points. Mason Carlson added 21 and Kyle Williams chipped in with 10.
Matthew Erickson led Marshall with 20 points. Sam Lohn Added 19. Santiago Gomez finishd wiht 15 and Oscar Timm tallied 10.
Up by as much as 11 early on, the Hilltoppers took Virginia by surprise to open the contest.
“We talked about it at the start,” Virginia head coach Derek Aho said. “Marshall is kind of a sleeper team in our section. They’re third in the subsection right now and they push the ball hard and can shoot very well when they need to.”
The Hilltoppers knocked down 10 threes on the night, four coming from Erickson. Erickson’s play on the perimeter took the Devils off guard initially.
“After looking at their film, they went inside to Erickson a lot but they definitely know how to play in and out with him and they took him outside to get away from our height. They would drive and kick out and used that three very well.”
A key for the Devils in coming back was not pushing the panic button when things looked dicey.
“I think we played a very good first half after we got down. We had to switch up our defense after they started hitting some shots and we just didn’t panic. It was a little sloppy, but we shared the ball well and settled down and chipped away at that lead.”
The Devils went into the half up 43-38 after coming back from the 11-point deficit and finished on top in the end in the back-and-forth game.
“It’s hard to practice close, tight situations like the one we were in tonight. For us to be able to calm down, get some good stops and adjust our defense was something I was really proud to see. IT was a good test for us and I’m very proud that we didn’t quit and we didn’t panic.”
The win moves Virginia to 18-6 on the season. They’ll play host to Deer River on Saturday in a makeup game that was postponed earlier in the season due to weather.
VHS 43 39 — 82
DM 38 37 — 75
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 3, Nick Peters 7, Dan Squires 4, Jack Toman 8, Jayden Bernard 29, Mason Carlson 21, Kyle Williams 10; Three pointers: Hafdahl 1, Toman 1, Carlson 3; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Duluth Marshall: Mason Boos 6, Osi Igwe 2, Sam Lohn 19, Oscar Timm 10, Santiago Gomez 15, Matthew Erickson 20, Jasper Timm 3, Felipe Rondon-Munoz 2; Three pointers: O. Timm 2, Gomez 3, Erickson 4, J. Timm 1; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cloquet 59,
Eveleth-Gilbert 44
CLOQUET — Maddie Young dropped in 19 and Alexa Snesrud added 16 more to help give the Lumbejacks a 59-44 win over visiting Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Golden Bears (12-14) were paced by Elli Jankila, who scored a team-high 16 points.
The Section 7AA Tournament begins on Wednesday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 17 27 — 44
Cloquet 28 31 — 59
EG: Lauren Latvaaho 5, Maggie Landwer 5, Lydia Delich 4, Amara Wilcos 6, Morgan Marks 3, Elli Jankila 16, Cadyn Krmpotich 5. 3-pointers: Latvaaho 1, Wilcox 1, Marks 1. Free throws: 13-22. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Wilcox.
C: Gracie Meagher 1, Cristina Genita 5, Kate Owens 5, Alexa Snesrud 16, Katie Turner 7, Maddie Young 19, Justice Paro 4, Caley Kruse 2. 3-pointers: Genita 1, Owens 1, Turner 1. Free throws: 15-23. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Floodwood 58,
North Woods 42
COOK — Tamera Lundstrom led all scorers with 24 points to propel Floodwood to a 58-42 win over North Woods.
The Grizzlies were paced by Brynn Simpson with 12 points and Sasha Strong with eight.
North Woods finished the regular season at 8-17. The Section 7A Tournament begins on Monday.
NW 21 21 — 42
F 26 32 — 58
NW: Coley Olson 7, Hannah Kinsey 4, Kennedy Wardas 5, Brynn Simpson 12, Madison Spears 6, Sasha Strong 8. 3-pointers: Olson 1. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
F: Imijyn Thompson 5, Haley Bergin 17, Preslie Kjoberg 7, Heather Striowski 2, Tamera Lundstrom 24, Darby Autio 3. 3-pointers: Thompson 1, Bergin 1, Kjoberg 1, Autio 1. Free throws: 12-26. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Ely 50,
Northeast Range 20
ELY — The Timberwolves’ Erika Mattson led all scorers with 19 points as her squad knocked off Northeast Range, 50-20.
Ely’s Grace Latourell also tallied nine points.
Northeast Range was paced by Casey Zahnow with 11 points.
Ely plays at South Ridge today.
NER 7 13 — 20
Ely 26 24 — 50
Northeast Range: Thia Lawson 2, Natalie Nelmark 2, Jenna Smith 3, Alexia Lightfeather 2, Casey Zahnow 11; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 4-9; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Erika Mattson 19, Grace LaTourell 9, Taylor Gibney 4, Sarah Visser 2, Madeline Perry 8, Winter Saino 2, Elizabeth Omerza 2, Ande Visser 4; Three pointers: Mattson 3, LaTourell 1; Free throws: 0-0; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: S. Visser
