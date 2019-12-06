VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys’ basketball team ran in to a hot three-point shooting Greenway team on Friday night.
The Raiders hit nine three pointers but the Blue Devils were able to put points on the board their own way and come away with a 72-61 victory.
“Greenway came ready to play tonight,” Virginia coach Derek Aho said. “We tried to match their three-point shooting tonight and that didn’t work for us.”
The Blue Devils raced out to a quick 14-5 lead on the strength of Jayden Bernard’s shooting and Mason Carlson on defense.
“That was how we wanted to come out and play,” Aho said. “But then we got greedy, thinking that every shot was going to fall so we wouldn’t have to rebound the ball.”
The teams traded buckets and then Greenway guard Gordon Skaar hit one of his 6 three pointers on the night to cut the Blue Devils lead to 21-15.
Inside of three minutes left in the half when Bernard made a nice move in the Raiders pait to make it a 29-20 Blue Devils lead.
The first half came to an end with Carlson hitting a three-pointer to make it a 33-24 Virginia lead.
“That half could have been a lot better for us,” Aho said. “These guys need to just understand that they have to just keep it simple out there. They just didn’t do that in the half.”
Skaar came out in the second half and hit his first three-point shot to make it a 33-27 contest.
The Blue Devils responded with a pair of buckets to add to their lead.
The Raiders were not going to let Virginia run away from them. Sophomore Westin Smith hit one of his threes while being fouled to make it a 40-36 game. However Smith missed the free throw to keep it at a four point Virginia lead.
Trouble hit Virginia with 13:48 to play in the game when Bernard picked up his fourth foul of the contest and had to come out of the game.
The Blue Devils led 44-40 when Skaar hit another deep three-pointer to make it a one-point game.
On the next time down on the Greenway end of the court, Skaar was fighting for a rebound and went down with an apparent injury that took him off the court with 11:25 to play.
Grant Hansen of Greenway hit a pair of free throws to give the Raiders their first lead of the contest, 47-46.
The Blue Devils the lead back when Jack Toman hit a pair of free throws to give Virginia a lead that they would not relinquish.
Bernard came back in the game with 5:00 to play and the Blue Devils leading 56-50.
Virginia had a 62-53 lead with just 3:06 left to play when Skaar came back off the Greenway bench.
The first time down court, the Blue Devils left him wide open and he nailed his sixth three of the game.
“I told those guys that if he cames off the bench, you have to watch him,” Aho said. “They didn’t and he made us pay. Those are the little things we have pay attention to.”
Joe Hafdahl then hit a three of his own to give Virginia an 11-point lead to put the game away.
“We still have a lot of things to work on,” Aho said. “I like the skill we have. We just play with energy out there at all times.”
The Blue Devils were led by Bernard with 23 points, while Carlson added 17, and Toman chipped in 13.
Skaar led the Raiders with 20 points.
Virginia (1-1) will travel to Mesabi East on Tuesday.
GHS 24 37 — 61
VHS 33 39 — 72
GHS: Westin Smith 9, Grant Hansen 14, Gordon Skaar 20, Jujuan Hall 15, Gavin McNamar 2, Mathias MacKnight 1; Three pointers: Skaar 6, Smith 3; Free throws: 18-26; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Smith.
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 12, Daniel Squires 2, Jack Toman 13, Jayden Bernard 23, Mason Carlson 17, Kyle Williams 5; Three pointers: Hafdahl 2, Bernard 2, Carlson 1; Free throws: 17-24; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Bernard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.