VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys’ basketball team will need to match the physicality of the Pierz Pioneers tonight if they hope to keep their season alive and punch a ticket to Friday’s Section 7AA championship.
“They’re known for their football team,” said Blue Devils head coach Derek Aho. “Pierz is big and they have many physical kids. We have to do everything we can to not get out-rebounded.”
Class AAA State champions in football this year, the third-seeded Pioneers moved on to tonight’s semifinals after out-shooting No. 2 Moose Lake/Willow River on Saturday, 78-65. While the Rebels were a team that tried to run others off the court, Pierz is somewhat unknown for the top-seeded Blue Devils.
“We know Moose Lake a lot better. We see them during the year, we hear about them and I keep in contact with their coach. Against Pierz, it feels like a neutral game. We don’t know much about them and they don’t know much about us and it’s on a neutral floor. From what I saw, Pierz isn’t much of a running team but they do a lot of halfcourt stuff very well.”
Aho says a big key for his team will be limiting second-chance shots. The Pioneers saw great success on Saturday from the rebounding of 6-foot-3 center Zachary Traut, who then was able to kick the ball out to the guards for the second-chance three.
“He kept kicking it back out to the guards and they were knocking down those threes. If we can keep him off the boards and limit those, we’ll have a better chance. They’re going to be aggressive and we have guys that can be aggressive too. It’s just a matter of if we show up.”
Since defeating Proctor on Saturday, the Devils have tried to keep things light at practice. At this point in the season, staying healthy and rested is a necessity.
