Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Coming off a successful University of Minnesota Meet, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team must carry that over for the rest of the season.
The Bluejackets can improve on some of those positive swims today when the travel to Virginia to take on the Blue Devils, beginning at 5 p.m.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano liked the way his swimmers competed last weekend.
“It’s simply a matter of doing more than what we’ve already been doing,” Veneziano said. “I saw a lot of good things with how we competed at the U. There’s always something we need to clean up.”
One of those things were the Bluejackets’ turns.
“It’s that and breathing in-and-out of them,” Veneziano said. “It’s always faster to keep your head down, swim-in and swim-out vs. taking a giant breath right off the push off. We’re still not quite getting that under control.
“It’s stuff like that. We put up a pretty-good day. Hopefully, we can continue that today.”
Hibbing should have a deeper team than the Blue Devils, so Veneziano will do some experimenting during the meet.
“You have to experiment a little bit more,” Veneziano said. “We would like to win the meet, if possible, but we need to get some certain things accomplished. It’s a double-edged sword as far as, ‘Yeah, we want to compete well. Yes we want to win the meet, but we also have bigger things that we have to work on for the end goals.”
Veneziano is always looking for depth. It doesn’t matter what event it is, he wants as many quality swimmers in those events as possible.
“We’re searching for depth in all areas,” Veneziano said. “That’s a big part of it. A key to our end-of-the-year success is going to be dependent upon developing depth people. We have to do that. That is happening, but we need more of it.”
That depth can come from the senior class all the way down to the junior, if necessary.
“This is going to be an A and junior varsity meet, so it will give us a good chance to test that,” Veneziano said.
