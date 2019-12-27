VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys basketball team once again took advantage of their size advantage and coasted to a 78-61 win over Barnum on Friday.
“There was some good things out there but not enough,” Blue Devils coach Derek Aho said. “We are a big team but everybody wants to shoot the three-pointer.”
The game started with the Bombers grabbing a 2-0 lead.
That ended when thw Blue Devils went on a 15-0 run.
Mason Carlson hit a 3-pointer, Jack Toman layed one in, and Jayden Bernard had a layup to make it a 9-2 contest.
Bernard had a behind the back layup and Toman hit a short jumper to make it a 15-2 Virginia lead.
Barnum stopped the run when when Blaze Hurst hit a shot to make it 15-4.
The Bombers kept fighting and ran the game all the way back to a 20-20 contest with 5:44 to play in the half.
“We had that big lead and all of a sudden we didn’t rush for any loose balls,” Aho said. “They were beating us to balls and grabbing rebounds that we should have had.”
The teams traded buckets and Joseph Peterson of Barnum hit a pair of 3-pointers that didn’t let the Blue Devils run away from the Bombers.
The Bombers actually took a 31-30 lead when Peterson hit his fourth of seven 3-pointers in the game.
Bernard hit a three of his own to give Virginia the lead back and the teams went to the dressing room with the Blue Devils leading, 35-31.
“That sure wasn’t how I thought the half was going to end,” Aho said. “We had that big lead and just let them back in the game.”
Peterson had 15 points in the half for Barnum while Bernard led the Blue Devils with 14.
Virginia got buckets from Bernard and Carlson to start the second half to give them a 8 point lead, but that changed in a hurry.
Peterson nailed two straight 3-pointers and all of a sudden, it was a 42-39 game.
