BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — Consistent rainfall from the night before and the morning of moved Wednesday’s Virginia vs. Eveleth-Gilbert tennis match indoors. With weather no longer a factor, the Blue Devils cruised to a 6-1 win over the Bears, flexing their might over their area rival and section 7A foe.
Virginia swept the doubles matches and took three of the four matches in singles. The Bears lone point came at the top singles spot, where freshman Lydia Delich bested Virginia senior Anna Seitz to put the Bears on the board.
Delich’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Seitz was one of the standout points for E-G head coach Dean Edstrom.
“Very proud of Lydia today,” Edstrom said post-match. She continues to prove herself as a top singles player in the state with a win like that.”
In other singles action, Virginia’s Ava Warren cruised past the Bears Gianna Odella, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 singles player Mary Skorich dropped just two games in her win over E-G’s Anna Beaudette, 6-1, 6-1 and Virginia’s Megan Kingston was victorious over the Bears’ Julia Lindseth, 6-1, 6-3.
On the doubles side, Virginia’s Anneka Lundgren And Jacie Smith were pushed to three sets by the No. 1 Bears doubles duo McKenna Edstrom and Katelyn Torrel, but the Blue Devil tandem ultimately got the win, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2. Of Edstrom and Torrel’s play at the top pairs spot, coach Edstrom said it looks as if the pair are figuring things out.
“They had a tough match at No. 1 doubles today but I think those girls are starting to believe they can compete at that higher level after the way they played today.”
At No. 2 doubles, Virginia’s Izzy Baggenstoss and Jayda Westerbur picked up a straight sets win over E-G’s Emma Ziegler and Mylee Young. At the No. 3 spot, Abby Moore and Sydney Cope-Robinson finished off the doubles sweep for Virginia, winning 6-2, 6-2 over the Bears’ Kada Ceglar and Hanna Beldo.
Despite the loss, Edstrom says his team took away a lot of positives from Wednesday’s match.
“Overall, I think our girls continue to get better. I saw a lot of good things today from them and I’m proud of the way they played. I think our doubles is coming together nicely on the court and we’re playing tennis the right way.”
On their opponents, Edstrom said losing to Virginia is nothing to get down about.
“They are a very tough team,” Edstrom said. “Probably one of the top two or three public school teams in the state so hats off to them.”
The Devils are currently ranked No. 4 in Class A according to the Aug. 25 Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association poll.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action today when they take on Hermantown on the road at 4 p.m. Virginia is off until next Thursday when they host Duluth Marshall.
Virginia 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Anna Seitz, V, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Ava Warren, V, def. Gianna Odella, EG, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Mary Skorich, V, def. Anna Beaudette, EG, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Megan Kingston, V, def. Julia Lindseth, EG, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. McKenna Edstrom/Katelyn Torrel, EG, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2; No. 2 Izzy Baggenstoss/Jayda Westerbur, V, def. Emma Ziegler/Mylee Young, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Abby Moore/Sydney Cope-Robinson, V, def. Kada Ceglar/Hanna Beldo, EG, 6-2, 6-2.
