MOUNTAIN IRON — Virginia Area’s Gavin Nelson got things off on the right foot for the Blue Devils Tuesday night en route to a 44-30 win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
The seventh-grader is the grandson of program founder Roger Nelson, who was recognized at the match for starting up wrestling in Virginia 50 years ago.
Nelson wrestled W-H-A junior Dylan Johnson at 106 pounds and grabbed the win by pinfall just as the second period buzzer sounded.
“He had a little bit of a slow start there. But I think the confidence built a little and he got better,’’ said Blue Devils head coach Dennis Benz. The win was quite an accomplishment considering it came on the night his grandfather was recognized.
Virginia Area went on to take a 28-0 lead before scoring the victory.
Benz said there were a couple of mistakes by his wrestlers, but “moreless I think we wrestled pretty well. I’m very pleased. Things are going well.’’
“We’re in better shape. There’s no doubt,’’ added the coach, “and that comes from a lot of hard work.’’
After Nelson’s opening pin, Asher Hedblom kept things going at 113 pounds. He led 5-0 of Dawson McGee after the first two minutes, 9-0 after the second stanza and got the victory by an 11-0 major decision.
At 120 pounds, Carter Logan trailed 2-0 after the first period and battled through a bloody nose to score a pin 1:05 into the second for a 16-0 Devils lead.
Nolan Campbell and Gavin Benz picked up forfeits at 126 and 132 pounds, respectively, while Damian Tapio was pinned by Alex Hein at 138 pounds to make it 28-6 for the home team.
After Erik Sundquist won by forfeit at 145 pounds, Jacob Burress dominated on the mat at 152. He scored the win over the Wolves’ Wesley Johnson 1:15 into the match.
Seventh-grader Gavin Flannigan helped secure the win with a strong 12-2 victory over Nathan Keiser in his first varsity match.
“Flannigan had a big night tonight’’ Benz said. “That was a huge win for him. I think he’s going to be a good one. He’s very fun to watch. He listens very well.’’
Leading 44-6, there was a double forfeit at 170 pounds, Beau Tapio lost by pinfall midway through the second, and the Devils also forfeited at 195 and 220.
In the heavyweight match (285 pounds) Ryan Wenzel battled Connor Andress evenly after period one and was in control most of the second and took a 5-0 lead. However, Andress turned the tables quickly and pinned Wenzel with 1:54 left on the third period clock.
