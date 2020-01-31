INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Virginia girls’ basketball team showed up on defense Friday night, grabbing a 79-47 win over the Broncos.
Lexiss Trygg led the Blue Devils with 19 points as Virginia raced out to a 41-22 halftime lead.
Kaylee Iverson added 16 down low for the Devils. Rian Aune Finished with 14, 12 coming from three-point land.
International Falls was led by Maddy Olson with 12 points. Chloe Sullivan chipped in with 10.
On the win, Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said his squad played excellent on both ends of the court.
“I thought we played pretty good tonight,” Aune said. “We moved the ball well on offense and played some pretty tough defense. Everyone was involved all game on both ends of the court so it was a good game for us.”
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 70,
Eveleth-Gilbert 62
At Ely, the Ely boys’ basketball team defended home court Friday night against a rising Eveleth-Gilbert squad, winning 70-62.
The Golden Bears held 62-61 lead with three minutes to play but Ely nailed a three to take the lead and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line to close out the contest and get the win.
Dylan Fenske led Ely with 26 points. Eric Omerza added 19 to finish in double figures.
Carter Mavec paced Eveleth-Gilbert with 21 points, including five made threes. Will Bittmann added 16 down low, and Jake Sickel chipped in with 15.
Ely found themselves down early in the contest with E-G opening things up on a 14-0 run.
Duluth Denfeld 98,
Virginia 86
At Duluth, the Blue Devils fell behind by 12 points right out of the gate and could never recover in a 98-86 loss, according to head coach Derek Aho.
Virginia also had trouble containing the Hunters’ Josh Reinertsen, who went off for 47 points.
