VIRGINIA — Blue Devils head girls’ basketball coach Spencer Aune believes his team is ready for tonight’s Section 7AA Tournament semifinal matchup against Pequot Lakes.
While the Virginia girls are still excited about Saturday’s 59-57 quarterfinal upset of Proctor — the No. 1 seed in the north subsection — “they also understand we’ve got more to play for. We want to continue to do this.’’
Aune went on to say he thinks “they’re ready for tomorrow (Wednesday). I think they’re ready for the challenge. Pequot’s very good, so I’m hoping they’re ready.’’
Tonight’s game is set for 5:45 p.m. at UMD.
The Devils (18-10) are the No. 4-seeded team in the north subsection, while the Patriots (15-13) are No. 2 in the south. Virginia scores nearly 59 points per game and gives for just over 48 ppg. Pequot Lakes, meanwhile, averages 55.4 ppg and gives up just under 50 ppg.
So exactly what do the Patriots bring to the table?
“They’re quick, they’re feisty. They play a lot of girls so they keep them fresh,’’ Aune said. “They’re big inside, so we have to play a good game both limiting 3-point shots and also protecting the paint.’’
The coach said the defense will be similar to Saturday against Proctor, a team that also has inside and outside weapons.
One of the biggest concerns could be the post player for Pequot Lakes.
“She’s very effective with both her left hand and her right hand. So if she catches it deep in the post, she’s going to make it. We have to work hard to not allow those passes into her.’’
The Patriots will have to prepare for a multi-faceted attack from the Devils, Aune said.
“If they watched Saturday’s game, which I’m sure they did, they’ll find out that we have multiple girls that can score, multiple girls that can shoot. They’re going to have to cover all of our kids. That’s really what we want out of our offense. We want it to be wide open for anybody who’s on the court. We trust them to make the shot. We trust them to make the right read. Hopefully that’s what they have to prepare for is to prepare for everything.’’
As far as how Virginia plans to attack Pequot Lakes, Aune said things will stay the same.
“At this point of the year, we’re going to do what we do. We want ... to be us. Take what they give us. Attack it. Make the proper read. If it’s an inside shot take it. If it’s an outside shot take it. We’re not going to change what we’re doing.’’
As far as reaching the semifinals for the first time in at least eight years, the girls are taking it all in stride.
“It’s next game and we’re ready for it,’’ he said. “The team is focused on playing Pequot Lakes, not being in the semifinals, he added. “We just happen to be going to UMD to do it. We are focused on doing what we need to do to come out on top against Pequot Lakes.’’
In that regard, Aune believes his team is peaking at the right time.
“Definitely to beat a team like Proctor you have to play your best. At this point of the year is when we want to play our best and I think we are.’
