Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Coming off a 2-1 North Star State Hardwood Showcase showing, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team doesn’t have any time to rest.
That’s because the Bluejackets head right back into regular-season action, taking on Section 7AAA foes Princeton, beginning at 7:15 p.m., today at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, then hosting North Branch at 2 p.m., Saturday.
Hibbing gets thrown from frying pan right into the fire against both the Tigers and Vikings.
Princeton is the defending Section 7AAA champions, having beaten the Bluejackets in the finals last year.
“It’s a big weekend because it’s two section opponents,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “That in and of itself, speaks volumes of what it means.”
The Tigers (7-2) did graduate some valuable pieces from that team last year, but that doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare in Princeton. They’re ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class 3A.
“They’re a very good team,” McDonald said. “They’re still living very well off of their momentum from last year. They’re long. They’re athletic. They push the ball. It’s going to be similar from a possession standpoint that the Cambridge game was.
“We’re dealing with a lot more length with Princeton than what Cambridge had. It would be nice to go 2-0. That’s the hope in all of this that that’s how we find ourselves come Saturday evening, but there’s a lot of work to be done.”
North Branch comes into the game with a 3-4 mark, the Vikings are currently on a four-game losing streak. Even so, they won’t be an easy beat.
“They’re a streaky team right now,” McDonald said. “If they get hot, they cause some problems for you from the perimeter. It’s similar with an up-and-down-type-of game for both days ahead of us.”
McDonald liked the way his team handled the Showcase games, beating two of the three Class 4A teams they played.
The only question mark is whether or not Parker Maki can play. He had an injured ankle to start the season, then came back for a couple of games before injuring his ankle again against Cambridge-Isanti.
“It was our best holiday tournament since we changed things,” McDonald said. “Being with Cambridge, we feel good about that. The issue is Parker, not knowing where he’s going to be. I doubt he’s going to play.
“Like last year, that taught us a lesson that when people are out, we need people stepping up and getting things done. That remains the case.”
Maki’s absence allows more people to play, which should add to the depth of the team.
“We need to take those experiences and grow from them, more than anything else,” McDonald said.
