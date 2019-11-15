Grand Rapids Herald-Review
VIRGINIA — Area high school volleyball enthusiasts will get a chance to watch the best talent in Northeastern Minnesota together on one court when the seventh annual Big Dog All Star Volleyball Match is conducted.
The match is set for Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Mesabi Range College in Virginia. In the match, Team Minnesota Maroon (Iron Range team) will take on Team Gopher Gold (Duluth area team).
Schools representing the Minnesota Maroon team include Grand Rapids with Hailee Orhn and Braya LaPlant, Greenway with Mikhara Anderson and Claire Vekich, Brielle Kallberg, Ely, Kaelyn Kudis and Lauren Staples, both of Cherry, Abby Thompson, Chisholm, and Lexiss Trygg, Virginia.
Schools representing the Gopher Gold include Kennedy Barrett, Alana Mayry and Chloe Sams, all of Hermantown, Taiya Gregg and Brenna Stark, both of Esko, Payton Rodberg and Sam Pogatchnik, both of Proctor, C.J. Thompson, Floodwood, and Hanna Reichensperger, NER.
“What we try to do is feature the top players from the Iron Range against the top-rated players from the Duluth area,” said Brian Karich , coach of the Minnesota Maroon team. “I would have to say overall, when you put the team together, and all the strengths you have on the court, I might be bold to say you are watching college-level volleyball. A lot of these players are going to be playing in college.”
Karich said while the players have fun, the match is not just for fun to the players.
“They are here to compete and play the best they can and keep next year’s match on the Iron Range,” Karich explained, adding that the winner of each year’s match will play host to the next year’s event.
Orhn has been a key member of the Grand Rapids team for a number of years and she will be playing in her second Big Dog. The career digs leader for the Thunderhawks, she said it is a fun match but added that the players are there to compete hard and to win.
“The first time I competed in it was super fun and it was a great experience too,” Orhn said. “I got to play with a bunch of high-level athletes and I thought that was one of the best parts. Everyone around you is just so good.”
Being a libero, Orhn said she remembers facing some tough kill attempts from the Duluth Area team.
“Not only was my team very good but the opposing side was super good and super competitive as well,” said Orhn. “They had some big swingers on the other side so it was interesting, but it was super fun.”
While Orhn – who will not play volleyball in college but who will attend the University of North Dakota and major in aviation – said she plans to have fun while playing the match, she also made it clear that she is there for one thing: to win the match.
“Everybody there are all big competitors and we all want to win,” Orhn said. “I know I am going to be facing some big swingers so it is going to be interesting. But I also have played with a lot of these girls before in Junior Olympics where I was on a team with a lot of the same girls.”
Kallberg, who has been a key performer for Ely for a number of years, will be playing in her fourth Big Dog on Sunday. She said it is fun being able to play with a number of great players.
“It’s fun to play with girls who are so passionate about the game and who have a lot of fun while doing it,” Kallberg said. “It also is being competitive at the same time. It is just a really good experience.”
Kallberg said she has had to change her game during the Big Dog, becoming even more competitive than normal.
“You have to be more competitive and definitely communication is key because you don’t know the girls very well,” said Kallberg. “The match is extremely competitive and we try not to make any mistakes and we try our hardest. That’s how we are going to win the game.”
On Tuesday, Kallberg said she signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minn. She said she is excited for the opportunity to play at the next level.
Karich was asked to describe the type of volleyball that the fans who attend will see in Virginia on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.