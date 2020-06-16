HIBBING — If there was one trademark for the 1978 Hibbing High School football team it would be defense, but the Bluejackets could score, too.
Hibbing’s defense allowed just 28 points during that season, which is a school record, in a new conference with the Duluth teams.
With an offensive line consisting of Chris Mattson, Steve Madrinich, Steve Pierskalla, Wade Siekkinen, John Manzoline, Mark Courneya and Mark VonderHaar, the Bluejackets score a whopping 286 points behind the running of Ken DeMaris, Mike Laliberte, Tom Lindstrom, Dan Mickelson and Terry Kearney, along with the quarterback play of Bill Grillo.
There was also the motivation of not making state in 1977, which added fuel to the fire.
Hibbing went about its business with a new coach, Ken Zakrajsek, and became the last Bluejacket football to advance to state.
“They were both excellent teams, but that 77 team lost one game to Falls on a fluke play, and that stopped us from going to the playoffs,” DeMaris said. “There were no regional playoffs. You had to go undefeated, or you didn’t go to state.”
———
That loss gave the team the motivation it needed to not let history repeat itself in 1978.
“We knew the 77 team was good, but we didn’t know how good we were going to be,” Kearney said. “There was a big changeover on the offensive and defensive lines, and with Bill at quarterback.
“We thought the change of lines would be good, but our offensive and defensive lines weren’t the biggest. We still had that feeling that we could match up with anybody, but you don’t know.”
According to Pierskalla, the cumulative grade point average on the team was 3.90. That played into Hibbing’ success.
“Everybody knew what they were going to do, so that’s why it worked so well,” Pierskalla said. “If somebody had to pull on an assignment, we knew they were going to be there.
“We also had a lot of speed, and with Grillo, we had a fabulous quarterback. He had options to throw to. The defensive and offensive lines worked well together. It was a true team. We had a blast.”
———
The Bluejackets were gaining respect around the state.
“We were ranked first in the region going into the season, and we kept that ranking all of the way through,” DeMaris said. “We ended up third in state, behind Stillwater and Rochester John Marshall.
“We were confident. We had played together on the B and C teams, and we were successful, and that was without Laliberte playing with us. He was already playing up. Now we get him as a part of the team…”
———
Once practice started, that’s when there was an inkling of what this team could accomplish.
“Once we saw the guys come back after that summer, with the weightlifting Coach (Donovan) Larson had us do, we were moving forward,” Kearney said. “The guys were committed to it. We worked hard all summer.
“Once we started working together, you had the feeling the guys were improving. Everybody was more mature, strong and feeling good. Some of us had the opportunity to play the previous season, so we had an idea of what we were doing out there.”
Larson coached Hibbing for two seasons, but he left before the 1978 season to take a job in Blaine.
That brought in Zakrajsek, who was using the Wing-T offense, with plenty of options off of it.
“Coach Zakrajsek, he was special,” Grillo said. “He wasn’t super rah, rah, but he made you believe in the system. He, along with Carl Allison and Geno Lindstrom, those guys put in their time with the kids.”
———
As the old saying goes, “Defense wins championships” and that was the Bluejackets’ calling.
Ross was on the left end, with Laliberte and VonderHaar on the outside. Madrinich, Frank Klein, Manzoline and Jeff Minter also made their presences felt.
“We only gave up one touchdown in 10 games,” Ross said. “We didn’t give up a lot of yards.”
DeMaris knew a thing or two about that.
“Jeff, he was a hitter,” DeMaris said. “I hated going up against them in practice.”
What made that defense so good?
“Our linebackers would flow and cut off the run,” Pierskalla said. “Siekkinen and Madrinich, they took care of the blockers. They held their own. We played good, sound, basic defense.”
Kearney said, “Those guys up front, they were not the biggest guys, but everybody was so athletic. We had good athletes.”
———
Offensively, Hibbing wasn’t too bad either.
Grillo, who would go on to have a stellar career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in men’s hockey, even playing for a National championship against Bowling Green his senior season, said his best memories still include that Bluejacket football team.
“Personally, I have such fond memories of what happened that year,” Grillo said. “There were some quality athletes involved with that team.”
Two in particular, Laliberte and VonderHaar, went on to play college at the University of Minnesota. VonderHaar played under Coach Lou Holtz.
“Mike, he was an athlete,” Grillo said. “He was an all-state swimmer. He was 6-2
and weighed in at 205 pounds. In 1978, that was a big guy, with speed. I would hand him the ball and say, ‘Here you go.’
“Mark had good hands. He was quick. He would slash across the middle, and I’d throw him a little pass about eight-feet in the air. He would jump and catch it.”
———
That was only the start.
Kearney and DeMaris, who were three-sport athletes, weren’t too bad either, plus Grillo had an offensive line that blocked and protected him well.
“Those guys were unbelievable for protection,” Grillo said. “They let those plays develop in the backfield. There was a lot of movement, a lot of deception, so it took some time for those plays to unfold.
“You needed guys who could hold off defenses. We had guys like Siekkinen, who had a big body, Manzoline, who was tough as nails and Mark Courneya, who was also tough. They spent some time in the weight room.”
———
There was one play, in particular, 118-streak-and-curl, which showed off DeMaris’ speed out of the backfield.
“That was my favorite play,” DeMaris said. “I would line up on the right wing and on the snap, I streaked down the field as far as I could go. Charlie did a curl out, and Bill told the offensive line that he needed a lot of time.
“He backed up as far as he could, then heaved it as far as he could. We made a lot of connections on that one. We had been running that play since the fifth-grade.”
According to Pierskalla, that play became known as the “Lookout” play.
“You would block, then you would look out and Kenny was scoring a touchdown,” Pierskalla said with a laugh. “That’s what the line called it. Ken would fly down the middle of the field, and Bill chucked it up there.”
Grillo said they caught Superior twice in one game with that play.
“Kenny had hands,” Grillo said. “I’d throw a nice arc with a nice spiral, and he’d run under and catch it.”
———
Kearney, DeMaris and Laliberte were getting most of the carries, but there were times when Lindstrom, who was the teams’ kicker, would get his opportunity to run the ball.
“I was second string behind Kearney, but both of them were unbelievable,” Lindstrom said. “Terry got hurt and went out for two or three games. He had run into the bleachers and got 30 stitches in his leg.
“I was the tailback, trading off with Mike Gielser.”
In one of those games, Lindstrom took a handoff, and he was supposed to run behind the block of his future brother-in-law, Pierskalla.
“He made his block, then I made a wrong turn,” Lindstrom said. “I probably would have gone 60 yards. I didn’t.”
Pierskalla always reminds Lindstrom of that play.
“I kicked out the end, and there were 10 yards between defenders,” Pierskalla said. “He went the wrong way.”
Lindstrom also remembered another time when he got called into the game on an emergency basis.
“Kearney lost his shoe, and they said, ‘Lindstrom, get in there,’” Lindstrom said. “I thought it was fourth down, so I ran into the huddle and asked, ‘What are we doing? Kicking a field goal?’
“They looked at me like I was crazy. They told me we were doing a 27-option pitch to Ken. I made a block, and we scored a touchdown.”
———
One of Hibbing’s bigger games of the season was against Duluth Denfeld at Public Schools Stadium on a Saturday night. Both teams were 3-0 and ranked in the state.
“The coaches told us to lay low that day, but six or seven of us went hunting,” Ross said. “We traipsed around the woods for three or four hours. During pregame, one of the guys let it slip about our hunting trip. Coach lit us up.
“We were in a cramped little locker room, and the coach said, ‘I don’t know if these guys are ready to play.’ We put our helmets and started chanting ‘Jackets.’ We were pumped. I looked at the coach and said, ‘We’ll be OK.’ He said, ‘I think you’re right.’ We beat the heck out of them.”
———
Kearney would get hurt the night before a big game with Grand Rapids.
The school was expecting a big crowd that night, so they put some extra bleachers on the cinder track near the sidelines and end zone.
“We were doing a walk-through, practicing our two-minute drill,” Kearney said. “Somebody pushed me, and I tried to run up the bleachers. My spikes slipped, and I caught my leg.
“My leg was ripped from my shin bone up to my knee. I looked down and saw my tendon quivering. I got stitched up, and missed two or three games. It took a couple of weeks for that to heal.”
———
DeMaris would miss the last game of the regular season with a sprained ankle, and that may have played a big role in the state quarterfinal game the next week.
———
During state week, the Bluejackets were getting ready to play Fridley-Grace in Blaine.
DeMaris remembers what an exciting week that was.
“It was a big deal back then,” DeMaris said. “It was nice taking that bus ride there. We were on the radio, too. We got a lot of publicity. It was a great experience, but it didn't turn out well because we had the ability to go all the way.”
———
Hibbing was 9-0 going into its quarterfinal game with Fridley-Grace, but things didn’t start out well for the Bluejackets.
“I deserved a lot of the blame on that one,” DeMaris said. “I rolled that ankle and had bone spurs. I could hardly walk. I missed the last game of the regular season, then on my first carry, I was sweeping around the left end.
“The ball flies out of my arms. There was nobody near me. Their guy picks it up and runs for a touchdown. I didn’t lose a fumble all year. It was hard to recover after that one.”
Hibbing fell behind by three scores and didn’t recover.
“That was a disaster,” Kearney said. “We never fumbled. Ken never fumbled. Everything I can remember that we never did, we did in that game. We never made mistakes. Things that usually never happened, happened.”
Hibbing had one chance to recover that fumble, but it wasn’t meant to be.
“I remember blocking, then seeing a football rolling between my legs,” Pierskalla said. “I couldn’t get it. It was our only fumble of the year.”
———
Hibbing may have been down early, but with the talent on that team, coming back wasn’t out of the question, according to Grillo.
“All we thought about is what’s the next play,” Grillo said. “We were down, but with that group of kids, we always had a chance to win. We never thought we were overpowered or overmatched.
“We had a fair amount of confidence.”
“I was thinking we were going to win that game,” Lindstrom said. “We had a couple of bad breaks, and their field-goal kicker had five field goals. How many times do you see a kicker get five field goals in one game?
“That was amazing.”
After that bad start, Hibbing made it a game, but it was too little, too late for the Bluejackets.
“I don’t remember us being nervous or tight,” Kearney said. “We were all loose, but what happens, happens.”
Fridley-Grace went on to win 27-15, scoring one less point than Hibbing had given up in nine games.
———
The loss hurt, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the Bluejacket players.
“After our loss, somebody started our chant, and we did it for quite some time,” Ross said. “We lost, but we had our helmets hgh in the air. The seniors were crying. I had never seen a football team cheer after a loss.
“We were a tight-knot group. We were proud of ourselves. We had a good season. We were disappointed that we didn’t win that game. We thought we were the better team, but with five turnovers…”
Fridley-Grace would win its semifinal game, then it lost a close game in the title game.
“We felt we could have gone to the state finals in that one,” Ross said.
———
Not even that loss could take away the memories of that incredible season.
“It was a team.” Pierskalla said. “When we see everybody now, that conversation is going there, the pride you have representing your school. We played the best we could. That’s all you can ask.”
Kearney added, “We were a tight team. Everybody got along well. There wasn’t any jealousy or anything like that, not even with the backups. Everybody appreciated each other. Everybody came to practice and worked hard, no matter where they were on the depth chart.
“We were a team.”
Grillo agreed.
“It was a bunch of guys pulling for each other,” Grillo said. “Sports does that. You get the right coach, the right players, the right amount of humility and that goes a long way. We went to work every day.
“Those were special times.”
